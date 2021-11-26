The coronavirus pandemic is far from over

Some countries are reporting more new coronavirus infections compared with the previous two weeks. Global data trends show that the pandemic isn’t over yet. DW sums up the current situation in three charts.
Nov 26, 2021
What’s the current global trend?
The goal for all countries is to make it to the blue section of the chart and stay there. Countries and territories in this section have reported no new cases for four weeks in a row.
Currently, that is the case for five out of 188 countries and territories.
How has the COVID-19 trend evolved over the past weeks?
The situation did not change significantly: 68 countries have reported more cases in the past two weeks compared with the previous 14 days.
What is the current COVID-19 trend in my country?
Based on the newly reported case numbers – which can reflect local outbreaks as well as nationwide spread – in the past 28 days, countries and territories classify as follows:
More than twice as many new cases:
- Asia: Afghanistan, Bhutan, Tajikistan
- Africa: Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Madagascar, South Africa
- Europe: Andorra, France, Liechtenstein, Malta, Monaco, Portugal, San Marino, Spain, Switzerland
More new cases:
- Asia: Bangladesh, Cyprus, Jordan, South Korea, Laos, Lebanon, Malaysia, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Vietnam
- Africa: Algeria, Comoros, Eritrea, Guinea Bissau, Mauritania, Seychelles, Sudan
- Americas: Argentina, Bolivia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, United States of América
- Europe: Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, United Kingdom
- Oceania: New Zealand
About the same number of new cases (no change or plus/minus 2%):
- Asia: Taiwan
- Africa: Egypt, Togo, Zimbabwe
- Americas: Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Fewer new cases:
- Asia: Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Georgia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Mongolia, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Syria, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Palestinian territories
- Africa: Burundi, Cape Verde, Chad, Congo, Ivory Coast, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gambia, Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Uganda, Zambia
- Americas: Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Brazil, Costa Rica, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Suriname, Uruguay, Venezuela
- Europe: Albania, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Russia, Serbia, Ukraine
- Oceania: Australia, Papua New Guinea
Less than half as many new cases:
- Asia: Armenia, China, Israel, Philippines, Timor Leste, Yemen
- Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Ghana, Sao Tome and Principe, Somalia, Tunisia
- Americas: Cuba, El Salvador
- Europe: Estonia, Romania
- Oceania: Fiji
Zero new cases:
- Europe: Vatican
- Oceania: Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu
