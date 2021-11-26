The coronavirus pandemic is far from over

Posteado en:  USA, Venezuelan News in English
Photo: DW

 

Some countries are reporting more new coronavirus infections compared with the previous two weeks. Global data trends show that the pandemic isn’t over yet. DW sums up the current situation in three charts.

By DW

Nov 26, 2021

What’s the current global trend?

The goal for all countries is to make it to the blue section of the chart and stay there. Countries and territories in this section have reported no new cases for four weeks in a row.

Currently, that is the case for five out of 188 countries and territories.

Data visualization: COVID-19 global new case numbers trend - calendar week 47, 2021

How has the COVID-19 trend evolved over the past weeks?

The situation did not change significantly: 68 countries have reported more cases in the past two weeks compared with the previous 14 days.

Data visualization: COVID-19 global new case numbers trend - until calendar week 47, 2021

What is the current COVID-19 trend in my country?

Based on the newly reported case numbers – which can reflect local outbreaks as well as nationwide spread – in the past 28 days, countries and territories classify as follows:

Data visualization: COVID-19 global new case numbers trend - map calendar week 47, 2021

More than twice as many new cases:

  • Asia: Afghanistan, Bhutan, Tajikistan
  • Africa: Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Madagascar, South Africa
  • Europe: Andorra, France, Liechtenstein, Malta, Monaco, Portugal, San Marino, Spain, Switzerland

More new cases:

  • Asia: Bangladesh, Cyprus, Jordan, South Korea, Laos, Lebanon, Malaysia, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Vietnam
  • Africa: Algeria, Comoros, Eritrea, Guinea Bissau, Mauritania, Seychelles, Sudan
  • Americas: Argentina, Bolivia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, United States of América
  • Europe: Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, United Kingdom
  • Oceania: New Zealand

About the same number of new cases (no change or plus/minus 2%):

  • Asia: Taiwan
  • Africa: Egypt, Togo, Zimbabwe
  • Americas: Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Fewer new cases:

  • Asia: Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Georgia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Mongolia, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Syria, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Palestinian territories
  • Africa: Burundi, Cape Verde, Chad, Congo, Ivory Coast, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gambia, Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Uganda, Zambia
  • Americas: Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Brazil, Costa Rica, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Suriname, Uruguay, Venezuela
  • Europe: Albania, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Russia, Serbia, Ukraine
  • Oceania: Australia, Papua New Guinea

Less than half as many new cases:

  • Asia: Armenia, China, Israel, Philippines, Timor Leste, Yemen
  • Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Ghana, Sao Tome and Principe, Somalia, Tunisia
  • Americas: Cuba, El Salvador
  • Europe: Estonia, Romania
  • Oceania: Fiji

Zero new cases:

  • Europe: Vatican
  • Oceania: Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu

Read More: DW – The coronavirus pandemic is far from over

La Patilla in English