Fe y Alegría abrió su primera escuela en Nepal (Fotos)

Posteado en:  Actualidad, Internacionales
Foto: vía Twitter.

 

La organización fundada en Venezuela Fe y Alegría inauguró este lunes su primera escuela en el país asiático Nepal.

Por lapatilla.com

Foto: vía Twitter.
Foto: vía Twitter.
Foto: vía Twitter.
Foto: vía Twitter.