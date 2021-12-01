La jamaiquina Elaine Thompson se consagró por encima de Yulimar Rojas y es la Atleta Femenina del Año

Tokio (Japón), 31/07/2021.- La ganadora Elaine Thompson Herah (C) de Jamaica celebra con la segunda clasificada Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (L) y la tercera clasificada Shericka Jackson después de la Final Femenina de los 100m durante los eventos de Atletismo de la Juegos Olímpicos Tokio 2020 en el Estadio Olímpico de Tokio, Japón, 31 de julio de 2021. (100 metros, Japón, Tokio) EFE / EPA / DIEGO AZUBEL.Tokio (Japón), 31/07/2021.- La ganadora Elaine Thompson Herah (C) de Jamaica celebra con la segunda clasificada Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (L) y la tercera clasificada Shericka Jackson después de la Final Femenina de los 100m durante los eventos de Atletismo de la Juegos Olímpicos Tokio 2020 en el Estadio Olímpico de Tokio, Japón, 31 de julio de 2021. (100 metros, Japón, Tokio) EFE / EPA / DIEGO AZUBEL.

 

La Federación Internacional de Atletismo anunció este miercoles que Elaine Thompson es la Atleta Femenina del año, imponiéndose por encima de Sifan Hassan (Holanda, 5000 m / 10,000 m), Faith Kipyegon (Kenia, 1500 m ),  Sydney McLaughlin  (EE. UU., 400 m vallas) y  Yulimar Rojas (Venezuela, triple salto).

Thompson se convirtió en la primera mujer en ganar 100m, 200m y 4x100m oros en una Olimpiada desde Florence Griffith Joyner en 1988. Thompson-Herah también registró los segundos 100m y 200m más rápidos en la historia (10.54, 21.53), solo por detrás de los récords mundiales de Griffith Joyner. .

 

 