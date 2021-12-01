La jamaiquina Elaine Thompson se consagró por encima de Yulimar Rojas y es la Atleta Femenina del Año

La Federación Internacional de Atletismo anunció este miercoles que Elaine Thompson es la Atleta Femenina del año, imponiéndose por encima de Sifan Hassan (Holanda, 5000 m / 10,000 m), Faith Kipyegon (Kenia, 1500 m ), Sydney McLaughlin (EE. UU., 400 m vallas) y Yulimar Rojas (Venezuela, triple salto).
Thompson se convirtió en la primera mujer en ganar 100m, 200m y 4x100m oros en una Olimpiada desde Florence Griffith Joyner en 1988. Thompson-Herah también registró los segundos 100m y 200m más rápidos en la historia (10.54, 21.53), solo por detrás de los récords mundiales de Griffith Joyner. .
