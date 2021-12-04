Gustavo Coronel: EEUU, una nación invadida por el miedo y la ideología

Posteado en: Opinión

Se me escapa mi sueño americano. Aunque muchas de las razones que nos trajeron a Marianela y a mí a este gran país hace 20 años aún existen, por ejemplo, la posibilidad de ser un buen ciudadano activo y la cordialidad imperante de los vecinos en las pequeñas comunidades, la verdad es que la calidad de la vida ciudadana se ha ido deteriorando desde hace algún tiempo, hasta llegar a exhibir algunas de las características que nos obligaron a salir de Venezuela.

Uno de los signos más notorios es el miedo, las dudas que han echado raíces en el alma de un pueblo que solía tener total confianza en su naturaleza excepcional, lo cual los llevaba a ser abiertos y cándidos en sus relaciones interpersonales. Hoy los demócratas tienen miedo de los republicanos, los republicanos tienen miedo de los demócratas y las mayorías de independientes tienen miedo de los miembros de ambos partidos. Un país en el cual predominaba la pluralidad cultural, basada en la coexistencia pacífica y civilizada entre miembros de culturas y etnias diferentes, bajo la sombrilla unificadora de un fuerte sentido de identidad nacional se ha ido transformando en un país multicultural, en el cual diferentes culturas y etnias permanecen en sus departamentos estancos, desconfiando las unas de las otras. Los negros desconfían de los blancos, los blancos de los negros y ambos desconfían de los latinos, todos los aspectos de la vida se han polarizado. Los demócratas favorecen el aborto, usan máscaras y se vacunan, contra el COVID, ven a CNN en la TV, creen en el cambio climático y llaman a Trump el autor de LA GRAN MENTIRA. Los republicanos rechazan el aborto, se resisten a usar máscaras, no se vacunan, ven a Fox News o NEWSMAX en la TV y piensan en Biden como el autor EL GRAN ROBO. Los grandes segmentos de la población pretenden vivir cada uno en un país hecho para ellos, con sus propias leyes y reglas, generalmente incompatibles. Las áreas donde los dos grupos convergen asemejan los puntos de contacto entre placas tectónicas, generadoras de terremotos y volcanes sociales. Los blancos asfixian, disparan o arrollan a los negros con sus autos y los negros se sienten obligados a agruparse en organizaciones que con frecuencia también echan mano de la violencia. Las armas proliferan, inclusive en manos de adolescentes inoculados con el resentimiento, y muchos piensan que la Constitución no solo les garantiza su derecho a portarlas sino a usarlas contra los “enemigos”.

Los demócratas que se auto denominan “progresistas” exigen educación universitaria gratuita, a pesar de que la experiencia de otros países ha mostrado que no hay educación más costosa que la educación “gratis”, al disminuir su calidad mientras se acrecienta el gasto deficitario en el país. O firman cartas motivadas por ideologías rígidas y ciegas, como la recientemente firmada por siete miembros demócratas del Congreso en la cual se pide la libertad del abogado Steven Donziger, el autor de un gran fraude judicial en Ecuador mediante el soborno a jueces y expertos, y se le denomina un abogado “amado”.

Si usted es un conservador “patriota” abogará por mantener a USA aislada del resto del mundo y creerá que la globalización es un fraude montado por George Soros, Bill Gates y el World Economic Forum, para tomar el control de la humanidad.

En su libro a ser publicado próximamente, “La Revancha del Poder”, Moisés Naím advierte que el planeta está invadido por autócratas que utilizan lo que él llama “las tres P”: Populismo, Polarización y la Pos verdad. En los Estados Unido ya hemos visto estas tres P en acción en os últimos años. Quienes vivimos en la Venezuela de Hugo Chávez podemos reconocer muchas de sus manifestaciones en los Estados Unidos. Lo que “no podía suceder aquí, está sucediendo”.

Yo recuerdo que mi querida esposa fallecida me preguntaba, cuando planificábamos nuestra salida de Venezuela: “Que haremos si lo mismo comienza a suceder en Estados Unidos”? Yo reía y le decía: ” Podemos irnos a Australia”. Y más seriamente, le agregaba: “Esto que vemos en Venezuela no puede suceder en USA, país donde existen efectivos controles y balances de poder. Cuando USA se resfría el resto del mundo tiene pulmonía”.

Quien sabe, a lo mejor fui muy optimista. Yo deseo sinceramente que USA no contraiga pulmonía. Aún tengo confianza en el esencial sentido común de los estadounidenses para resolver sus problemas en una atmósfera racional y bi – partisana. Todavía mantengo mi sueño americano, aunque ya esté vestido con un ropaje más modesto.

Versión en inglés

THE U.S.: IN THE GRIP OF FEAR AND IDEOLOGY

Where is my American dream going? Although many of the reasons that brought my wife and I to the U.S. some 20 years ago still exist, such as the possibility of being an active, good citizen and the cordiality of neighbors which prevails in the small communities, the truth is that the country has been going “south” for some time now, to the point that it now shows some of the features that made us leave our native country, Venezuela. One is the most serious signs is fear, that doubt in themselves that has taken hold of a people who used to be so confident of their exceptionalism, therefore so trusting and open to others. Today, democrats fear republicans, republicans fear democrats and the large mass of independents fear both political parties, showing extreme distrust and, even, resentment for each other. What used to be a country characterized by plural culturalism, blessed with peaceful coexistence among different cultures, which merged into an unifying “melting pot”, has been transformed in a country of multiculturalism, in which different cultures and ethnic groups exist in parallel silos, each one distrusting and not mixing with the other. Blacks distrust whites and whites distrust blacks, all aspects of life have become polarized. If you are for abortion you vote democrat, use a mask, watch CNN, believe in climate change and consider Trump the author of the Big Lie. If you are a republican you reject abortion, refuse to be vaccinated against COVID, watch Newsmax or Fox News and identify Biden as a senile man and the author of the Big Steal. Even worse, the two large segments of America pretend to live in a country of their own, having their own laws. In the fragile areas of contact, resembling tectonic plates, social earthquakes and volcanoes are generated. Whites kill blacks by shooting them or running over them in their cars, blacks get together and demand guarantees by adopting extreme political attitudes, often entertaining equally violent ideologies. Guns are in millions of hands, increasingly utilized under the pretext of the need for self – defense, as stated in the constitution.

If you are a progressive democrat, whatever progressive means, you will ask for free college education, although free college education in other countries has turned out to be most expensive, since it decreases quality while increasing government deficit spending. Or, you sign a letter driven by blind, rigid ideology, like congress member Ocasio Cortez and her progressive democrat colleagues just did, asking for the freedom of “beloved” lawyer Steven Donziger, who committed large scale fraud in Ecuador by bribing the judge, buying the experts to write what he wanted and deceived the real environmentalists by posing as one.

On the other hand, if you are a patriotic conservative, whatever patriotic means, you live by the motto “Make America great again”, even if this means geopolitical isolation, and you believe that globalization is a fraud nurtured by greedy billionaires like Soros and Gates and by the World Economic Forum to take control of humanity.

As Moises Naím describes in his forthcoming book “The Revenge of Power” (see advanced reviews in Amazon), global political leadership is being overrun by autocrats who make good use of what he calls the three “P’s”: Populism, Polarization and Post-truth. In the U.S. we have already been witness to all three in varying amounts, particularly polarization and the phenomenon of the fake news, the attempt to replace reality with a perverse distortion of the truth. Whoever lived in the Venezuela of Hugo Chavez or lives in the nightmarish Maduro’s Venezuela can recognize many of its manifestations in the U.S. , where “things like that could never happen”, but are happening.

I remember my dear deceased wife and me discussing our move from Venezuela to the U.S. in 2003. She asked me: “What will we do if the same things start to happen in the U.S.?” I laughed and said: “We can move to Australia”. But more seriously, I added: “These things we see in Venezuela will never happen in the U.S. where there are effective political and civic checks and balances. When the U.S. gets a cold the rest of the world already has pneumonia”.

Well, I now suspect I might have been too optimistic. I sincerely hope that the U.S. does not catch pneumonia. I still have faith in the essential common sense of Americans to solve their problems in an atmosphere of rationality and bipartisanship. I still believe in the American Dream, even it is now wrapped in coarser clothes.