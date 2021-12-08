Migrant group traveling from Venezuela found in Big Bend National Park, officials say

A group of more than 70 migrants from Venezuela was found in Big Bend National Park in southwest Texas on Dec. 1, officials said.

By The Herald – Vandana Ravikumar

Dec 1, 2021

Border agents worked with park rangers to apprehend the group. More than 200 migrants have been found in Big Bend National Park between Nov. 25 and Dec. 1, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release.

All of the migrants were taken to the Alpine Border Patrol Station for processing, the release said.

Alpine is about 400 miles west of San Antonio. Big Bend National Park sits on the Texas-México border.

