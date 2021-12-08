President Biden’s government reaffirms support for the Unitary Platform of Venezuela: “We support the Venezuelan people in their fight for democracy”

The Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs of the United States, Victoria Nuland, ratified the commitment and reiterated the support of the administration of President Joe Biden to the democratic struggle in Venezuela.

By Centro de Comunicación Nacional

The US diplomat met this Wednesday with the Unitary Platform of Venezuela to align strategies for the negotiations for a National Salvation Agreement.

“We support the Venezuelan people in their fight for democracy and we urge Maduro’s regime to return to the negotiating table for the benefit of all Venezuelans,” Nuland said in a message released through her Twitter account.

The meeting comes a few hours after the President in charge of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, was invited by President Joe Biden to the Summit of the Leaders of the World’s Democracies.

