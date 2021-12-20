“No Venezuelan was prepared for this,” Pizarro acknowledged the efforts of migrants around the world

This Saturday the Presidential Commissioner for the United Nations, Miguel Pizarro, on the occasion of International Migrants Day, said that after one more year the Venezuelan diaspora throughout the world will increase from 5 to 6 million people.

By Centro de Comunicación Nacional

Pizarro recognized the effort, commitment, and resilience of all Venezuelan migrants who have had to leave the country in search of a better future for themselves and their families.

“The Venezuelan migratory crisis has increased as the Complex Humanitarian Emergency and the violation of human rights have increased. No Venezuelan was prepared to live what he lives today and even less to walk thousands of kilometers with the hope of a better future,” said Pizarro in a message released through his social networks.

Similarly, he recalled that the Venezuelan migration crisis is the second most serious in the world and the first in the region. According to experts, by 2022, the number of Venezuelans could continue to increase, making it the biggest migrant crisis in the world.

The Presidential Commissioner pointed out that Venezuelan migrants and refugees face enormous challenges to reach their destination country, to support themselves, to regularize their situation and to help their families.

“Each of them has lived experiences that have marked them and that will remain in the history of our country,” concluded Mr. Pizarro.

