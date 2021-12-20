President Guaidó commemorated the Liberator Simón Bolívar 191 years after his death: “It is up to us to rescue his greatest achievement”

The President in Charge of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, reiterated the importance of continuing to work to rescue Venezuela from the dictatorship and return to being a free country.

By Centro de Comunicación Nacional

Dec 17, 2021

In the 191-year anniversary of the death of the Liberator Simón Bolívar, the national president condemned that Nicolás Maduro’s dictatorship uses Bolivar’s legacy to justify its authoritarianism.

“The dictatorship has used his legacy and his thought to justify the authoritarian drift in Venezuela,” he said.

Finally, President Guaidó stated that it is necessary to rescue his greatest achievement of his lifetime: the independence of Venezuela and countries in the region.

…

…