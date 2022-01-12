Juez de EEUU rechaza la petición del príncipe Andrés de desestimar acusación de abuso sexual Lapatilla enero 12 2022, 10:34 amPosteado en: Actualidad, InternacionalesCompártelo:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) El príncipe Andrés Steve Parsons/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS Juez de EEUU rechaza la petición del príncipe Andrés de desestimar acusación de abuso sexual. AFP ¿Quieres recibir nuestro exclusivo boletín informativo en tu correo? ¡Suscríbete a #BoletinPatilla!