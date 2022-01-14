COVID-19: The coronavirus pandemic is far from over

Some countries are reporting more new coronavirus infections compared with the previous two weeks. Global data trends show that the pandemic isn’t over yet. DW sums up the current situation in three charts.

By DW

Jan 14, 2022

What’s the current global trend?

The goal for all countries is to make it to the blue section of the chart and stay there. Countries and territories in this section have reported no new cases for four weeks in a row.

Currently, that is the case for four out of 188 countries and territories.

Please note: The number of newly reported cases highly depends on a country’s ability to conduct tests and its strategy for administering tests. Additionally, some countries have been criticized for not accurately reporting case numbers.

How has the COVID-19 trend evolved over the past weeks?

The situation deteriorated further: 146 countries have reported more cases in the past two weeks compared with the previous 14 days.

What is the current COVID-19 trend in my country?

Based on the newly reported case numbers — which can reflect local outbreaks as well as nationwide spread — in the past 28 days, countries and territories classify as follows:

More than twice as many new cases:

Asia : Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Cyprus, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Israel, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Maldives, Mongolia, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Timor Leste, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Yemen

: Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Cyprus, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Israel, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Maldives, Mongolia, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Timor Leste, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Yemen Africa : Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Congo, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Niger, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sudan, Togo, Tunisia

: Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Congo, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Niger, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sudan, Togo, Tunisia Americas : Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, United States of America, Uruguay

: Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, United States of America, Uruguay Europe : Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Kosovo, Luxembourg, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland

: Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Kosovo, Luxembourg, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland Oceania: Australia, Fiji

More new cases:

Asia : Afghanistan, Armenia, China, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Vietnam

: Afghanistan, Armenia, China, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Vietnam Africa : Algeria, Burundi, Chad, Cote dIvoire, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Mauritius, Mozambique, Rwanda, Somalia, Uganda, Zambia

: Algeria, Burundi, Chad, Cote dIvoire, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Mauritius, Mozambique, Rwanda, Somalia, Uganda, Zambia Americas: Canada, Dominica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Venezuela

Europe : Croatia, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, United Kingdom

: Croatia, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, United Kingdom Oceania: Marshall Islands, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea

About the same number of new cases (no change or plus/minus 2%):

Africa : Egypt

: Egypt Europe: Czech Republic

Fewer new cases:

Asia : Azerbaijan, Myanmar, Iran, Jordan, South Korea, Laos, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Palestinian territories

: Azerbaijan, Myanmar, Iran, Jordan, South Korea, Laos, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Palestinian territories Africa : Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Kenya, Lesotho, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Namibia, Sierra Leone, South África, South Sudan

: Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Kenya, Lesotho, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Namibia, Sierra Leone, South África, South Sudan Americas : Nicaragua, Trinidad and Tobago

: Nicaragua, Trinidad and Tobago Europe: Belarus, Poland, Russia, Slovakia, Ukraine

Less than half as many new cases:

Africa : Syria

: Syria Africa : Cameroon, Eswatini, Nigeria, Zimbabwe

: Cameroon, Eswatini, Nigeria, Zimbabwe Oceania: Solomon Islands

Zero new cases:

Asia : Tajikistan

: Tajikistan Europe : Vatican

: Vatican Oceania: Samoa, Vanuatu

