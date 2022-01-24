Commissioner Smolanky warned about the legal situation of the diaspora: “Of the 6 million Venezuelan migrants, only 3 million have some type of documentation”

The Commissioner of the General Secretariat of the Organization of American States (OAS) for the crisis of Venezuelan Migrants and Refugees, David Smolansky, spoke about the crisis of more than six million Venezuelans who have fled after the establishment of Nicolás Maduro’s dictatorship in the seminar “Migrants and Venezuelan Refugees: current situation and panorama”.

By Centro de Comunicación Nacional

Jan 14, 2022

During his speech, Mr. Smolansky pointed out that the migration crisis not only affects Venezuelans, nor the region, but the entire world.

Furthermore, the Venezuelan diplomat urged the democratic nations to provide the Government in Charge with the greatest collaboration in order to seek mechanisms to regularize the legal situation of the diaspora.

“Of the 6 million Venezuelan migrants, only 3 million have some type of documentation. Mechanisms must be sought to expedite this,” he added.

To close, the Venezuelan official stressed that his latest report projected that by 2022 there could be more Venezuelan refugees (7 million) than Syrians (6.7m), making the migration crisis in Venezuela the largest on the planet.

…

…