President of the Permanent Commission of Foreign Policy, Sovereignty and Integration of the Legitimate National Assembly after the interventionist statements by the Russian Foreign Minister that affect the national sovereignty of Venezuela

This Friday the President of the Permanent Commission on Foreign Policy, Sovereignty and Integration of the Legitimate AN, Olivia Lozano, responded to the interventionist statements by the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergei Ryabkov, in which he threatened to deploy of military personnel of that nation on Venezuelan soil.

By Centro de Comunicación Nacional

Jan 14, 2022

Deputy Lozano firmly rejected the statement of the Russian official, while pointing out that said action is a clear sign of the ties that exist between Russia and Maduro’s regime to extinguish democracy and national sovereignty.

Below is the full statement:

As President of the Permanent Commission on Foreign Policy, Sovereignty and Integration of the Legitimate National Assembly, I am addressing national and international public opinion to take a position on the statements made by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergei Ryabkov, in the that threatens the deployment of military troops from this country on Venezuelan soil, as well as in Cuba.

From the Permanent Commission on Foreign Policy, Sovereignty and Integration of the legitimate National Assembly, elected in December 2015, we firmly and categorically reject these statements, since they constitute a clear demonstration of how the “Dangerous Alliances”, developed by governments of the Bolivarian Revolution of Hugo Chávez Frías and Nicolás Maduro Moros, within the framework of their Foreign Policy of projection of “Socialism of the XXI Century”, have had serious consequences and endangered the principles of Sovereignty, Independence, Self-determination of the Peoples and Non-Intervention, endangering the future of

the next generations of Venezuelans.

These declarations, which raise the levels of tension within International Politics, recall the most critical moments in the history of international relations in the 20th century, such as the “Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962”, in which the United States and the former Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), would face each other in a geopolitical power struggle that put humanity on the edge.

Now, Vladimir Putin and his regime are trying to revive these episodes contrary to Cooperation, Interdependence and Globalization – something typical of their autocratic and totalitarian nature -, again using countries like Venezuela, subjugated by Nicolás Maduro, and Castro’s Cuba, as pawns in the global geopolitical chess game, putting hemispheric peace and stability at risk. Therefore, we call on the international community and the democratic governments of the world to establish a firm and forceful position, rejecting such dangerous statements by the Russian government.

History proves us right when, from the legitimate National Assembly elected in 2015, we have systematically denounced the interference and penetration of the Cuban, Russian and Iranian military in Venezuela. Military Cooperation with Russia without control, to the point of carrying out military exercises in the past, and also giving the use of Venezuela territory and natural resources for the benefit of irregular armed terrorist groups, whose purposes are the destabilization of continental democracies.

General Vladimir Padrino López, the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in its article 13 is clear and exhaustive:

“The Venezuelan geographical area is an area of peace. No foreign military bases or installations having military purposes in any way may be established on it by any power or coalition of powers.”

You must comply with your obligations as Minister of Defense, to respect and ensure respect for the constitution and to not continue to put the Armed Forces at the service of political and ideological tendencies, or of any foreign power.

It is time to insist on the call for national unity in defense of Venezuela, as made by the legitimate and constitutional president, Juan Guaidó, to continue the fight against this atrocious regime of Nicolás Maduro and to rescue of our freedom and democracy, and at the same time face this new threat from Russia, who contributes with Nicolás Maduro’s regime in dismantling our freedom, our democracy and our independence, under the false argument of carrying out a fight against “American imperialism” and for the vindication of the peoples.

…

…