COVID-19: The coronavirus pandemic is far from over

Some countries are reporting more new coronavirus infections compared with the previous two weeks. Global data trends show that the pandemic isn’t over yet. DW sums up the current situation in three charts.

By DW

Jan 21, 2022

What’s the current global trend?

The goal for all countries is to make it to the blue section of the chart and stay there. Countries and territories in this section have reported no new cases for four weeks in a row.

Currently, that is the case for two out of 188 countries and territories.

How has the COVID-19 trend evolved over the past weeks?

The situation remains unchanged: 141 countries have reported more cases in the past two weeks compared with the previous 14 days.

What is the current COVID-19 trend in my country?

Based on the newly reported case numbers – which can reflect local outbreaks as well as nationwide spread – in the past 28 days, countries and territories classify as follows:

More than twice as many new cases:

Asia : Afghanistan, Armenia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Georgia, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Israel, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Maldives, Mongolia, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Palestinian territories, Yemen

: Afghanistan, Armenia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Georgia, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Israel, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Maldives, Mongolia, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Palestinian territories, Yemen Africa : Central African Republic, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Guinea Bissau, Morocco, Niger, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sudan, Tunisia

: Central African Republic, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Guinea Bissau, Morocco, Niger, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sudan, Tunisia Américas : Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, México, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Saint Lucia, Suriname, Uruguay, Venezuela

: Europe : Albania, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Estonia, Germany, Hungary, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Sweden

: Albania, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Estonia, Germany, Hungary, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Sweden Oceania: Australia, Solomon Islands

More new cases:

Asia : Azerbaijan, Iran, Jordan, Laos, Sri Lanka, Timor Leste, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Vietnam

: Azerbaijan, Iran, Jordan, Laos, Sri Lanka, Timor Leste, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Vietnam Africa : Algeria, Benin, Burkina Faso, Chad, Congo, Egypt, Gambia, Libya, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius

: Algeria, Benin, Burkina Faso, Chad, Congo, Egypt, Gambia, Libya, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius Americas : Bahamas, Dominica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Trinidad and Tobago, United States of América

: Bahamas, Dominica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Trinidad and Tobago, United States of América Europe : Andorra, Belarus, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Vatican, Iceland, Italy, Monaco, Montenegro, Poland, Portugal, Russia, San Marino, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Ukraine

: Andorra, Belarus, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Vatican, Iceland, Italy, Monaco, Montenegro, Poland, Portugal, Russia, San Marino, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Ukraine Oceania: Fiji, New Zealand, Samoa

About the same number of new cases (no change or plus/minus 2%):

Asia: Cyprus, South Korea, Malaysia

Fewer new cases:

Asia : Myanmar, China, Syria

: Myanmar, China, Syria Africa : Botswana, Cape Verde, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Rwanda, South Africa, Togo, Zambia

: Botswana, Cape Verde, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Rwanda, South Africa, Togo, Zambia Americas : Canada, Nicaragua, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

: Canada, Nicaragua, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Europe : Greece, Ireland, United Kingdom

: Greece, Ireland, United Kingdom Oceania: Marshall Islands, Papua New Guinea

Less than half as many new cases:

Africa : Angola, Burundi, Cameroon, Comoros, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ivory Coast, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Namibia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Uganda, Zimbabwe

: Angola, Burundi, Cameroon, Comoros, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ivory Coast, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Namibia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Uganda, Zimbabwe Europe: Malta

Zero new cases:

Asia : Tajikistan

: Tajikistan Oceania: Vanuatu

…

…