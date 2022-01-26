COVID-19: The coronavirus pandemic is far from over

Some countries are reporting more new coronavirus infections compared with the previous two weeks. Global data trends show that the pandemic isn’t over yet. DW sums up the current situation in three charts.
By DW
Jan 21, 2022
What’s the current global trend?
The goal for all countries is to make it to the blue section of the chart and stay there. Countries and territories in this section have reported no new cases for four weeks in a row.
Currently, that is the case for two out of 188 countries and territories.
How has the COVID-19 trend evolved over the past weeks?
The situation remains unchanged: 141 countries have reported more cases in the past two weeks compared with the previous 14 days.
What is the current COVID-19 trend in my country?
Based on the newly reported case numbers – which can reflect local outbreaks as well as nationwide spread – in the past 28 days, countries and territories classify as follows:
More than twice as many new cases:
- Asia: Afghanistan, Armenia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Georgia, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Israel, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Maldives, Mongolia, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Palestinian territories, Yemen
- Africa: Central African Republic, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Guinea Bissau, Morocco, Niger, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sudan, Tunisia
- Américas: Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, México, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Saint Lucia, Suriname, Uruguay, Venezuela
- Europe: Albania, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Estonia, Germany, Hungary, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Sweden
- Oceania: Australia, Solomon Islands
More new cases:
- Asia: Azerbaijan, Iran, Jordan, Laos, Sri Lanka, Timor Leste, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Vietnam
- Africa: Algeria, Benin, Burkina Faso, Chad, Congo, Egypt, Gambia, Libya, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius
- Americas: Bahamas, Dominica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Trinidad and Tobago, United States of América
- Europe: Andorra, Belarus, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Vatican, Iceland, Italy, Monaco, Montenegro, Poland, Portugal, Russia, San Marino, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Ukraine
- Oceania: Fiji, New Zealand, Samoa
About the same number of new cases (no change or plus/minus 2%):
- Asia: Cyprus, South Korea, Malaysia
Fewer new cases:
- Asia: Myanmar, China, Syria
- Africa: Botswana, Cape Verde, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Rwanda, South Africa, Togo, Zambia
- Americas: Canada, Nicaragua, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- Europe: Greece, Ireland, United Kingdom
- Oceania: Marshall Islands, Papua New Guinea
Less than half as many new cases:
- Africa: Angola, Burundi, Cameroon, Comoros, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ivory Coast, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Namibia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Uganda, Zimbabwe
- Europe: Malta
Zero new cases:
- Asia: Tajikistan
- Oceania: Vanuatu
