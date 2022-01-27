President Guaidó made a call to those who remain silent in the face of the dictatorship: “To support this regime is to support crime and death”

“Supporting this dictatorship is supporting crime, human rights violations, hunger and death,” assured the President in Charge of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó.

By Centro de Comunicación Nacional

Jan 25, 2022

The national president expressed that the duty of those who fight for freedom is to be on the side of Venezuela.

“That is why we are talking about guarantees through a Comprehensive Agreement so that the country comes out of the tragedy,” he affirmed.

President Guaidó called on the political leaders who intend to “wash the faces” of the regime out of fear or survival.

“To those who relativize this tragedy, to those who seek to trivialize evil, the person responsible for the crisis is Nicolás Maduro and whoever is afraid to say so, stay away,” he said.

Last Sunday, the President in Charge of Venezuela ratified the need for a solution, to have guarantees, clarifying that he does not expect good faith from Maduro’s criminal regime.

“You have an expiration date, even in your logic. It is time for a comprehensive agreement. We will be where we always are, with the people, on the streets, where you have been afraid to be for a long time and we will be exercising the majority in a peaceful way,” he added.

