The First Lady lamented that Venezuelans wither and die due to the indolence of Nicolás Maduro’s dictatorship

The First Lady of the Republic, Fabiana Rosales de Guaidó, indicated that the death of the bio-analyst and lawyer, retired professor of ULA Mérida, Isbelia Hernández, and the discovery of her husband and professor at the same university, Pedro José Salinas, in state of severe malnutrition, is evidence of the serious humanitarian tragedy that Venezuela is suffering.

By Centro de Comunicación Nacional

Jan 26, 2022

“A marriage that gave their lives to the country and the academy. His wife withered away, and he fights for his life in a care center,” lamented Mrs. Rosales de Guaidó in a message released through her official Twitter account.

The wife of President in Charge, Juan Guaidó, pointed out that this is one more example of the indolence of Maduro’s dictatorship, who condemns Venezuelans to extreme poverty and death.

Likewise, she recalled that severe food insecurity in Venezuela is increasing, going from 23.3% in 2019-2020 to 24.5% in 2021, given the impossibility of Venezuelans to access food, since they are subjected to miserable hunger salaries or pensions.

“Added to this is the forced migration of more than six million Venezuelans, families separated by the complex humanitarian emergency, children who must leave their families in order to find hope of life in other countries,” she added.

Likewise, Mrs. Rosales de Guaidó announced that 8 out of 10 teachers indicate that they eat less than what is required to satisfy their caloric demand and the vast majority have lost weight in recent years due to the inability to acquire enough food.

In the case of older adults, she pointed out that they are one of the most vulnerable groups and 86.9% of them live in poverty, many alone in the face of the exodus of their children, grandchildren and other family members.

“It is painful what our grandparents must suffer, who put their lives to help build the country and today are forgotten, humiliated and sentenced to death by an indolent dictatorship,” she concluded.

…

…