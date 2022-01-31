Tres mujeres fueron detenidas por tráfico de personas en Apure Lapatilla enero 31 2022, 10:35 pmPosteado en: Actualidad, SucesosCompártelo:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) Foto: Cortesía. Tres mujeres en la localidad El Amparo, estado Apure y fronteriza con Colombia, fueron detenidas este lunes por tráfico de personas. Por lapatilla.com¿Quieres recibir nuestro exclusivo boletín informativo en tu correo? ¡Suscríbete a #BoletinPatilla!