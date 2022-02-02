President Guaidó thanked international pressure for the restoration of democracy in Venezuela

This Monday the President in Charge of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, stressed that the strategy to get rid of Nicolás Maduro’s dictatorship goes through the organization, mobilization and exercise of the majority.

By Centro de Comunicación Nacional

Jan 31, 2022

The national president also highlighted the importance of international pressure in order to increase the chances of a real solution.

“Our goal is to have free and fair elections in Venezuela. We will fight until we achieve it,” emphasized the Venezuelan head of state.

In addition, President Guaidó offered a balance of the most important actions achieved last week in the fight for the restoration of democracy in Venezuela.

“This Tuesday, January 25th, the Unitary Platform of Venezuela gave a press conference to categorically state its rejection of the decision of the rectors of the National Electoral Council (CNE) to kill the recall referendum,” he said.

On the other hand, delegations from countries that participated in the UN Universal Periodic Review demanded that the dictatorship respect the human rights of Venezuelans.

Likewise, on January 27th, the United States supported the legitimate National Assembly and the Presidency in Charge after threats from the dictatorship.

Meanwhile in the country, at least 116 protests were registered in 23 states during the last week.

