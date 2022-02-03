President Guaidó: Venezuela is today a country at war whose weapons have been activated by Maduro’s dictatorship against its people

“A country at war”, this is how the President in Charge, Juan Guaidó, defined Venezuela during an interview with the Colombian Weekly Magazine ‘Semana’, this Tuesday, February 1st.

By Centro de Comunicación Nacional

Feb 1, 2022

“Venezuela today is a country at war whose weapons have been activated by Maduro’s dictatorship against its people. The fight has been very hard for Venezuelans and in Colombia they have felt it.”

He referred that as a sign of his statement, are the more than six million Venezuelan migrants and refugees around the world, as well as the nine million in famine inside the country. Indexes of a nation immersed in warlike conflict as stated by the also President of the legitimate National Assembly.

He also indicated that Nicolás Maduro’s regime is “a criminal corporation because it behaves more like a mafia than even a dictatorship.”

He denounced that just when he was offering the interview, outside his house there were five vehicles of regime groups as part of the harassment and intimidation actions against him.

“Right now there are more than five vehicles of the dictatorship in front of my house where my wife and two daughters are also. That is not going to intimidate us, or divert us from the fight.”

A Threat to the Continent

The President in Charge of Venezuela reiterated his complaint that Maduro and his regime are “a threat to the region and to the continent.”

“Irregular groups have safe haven in Venezuela, and even financing by the dictatorship. It is a threat to the region and the continent dictatorships such as Maduro’s, Ortega’s (Nicaragua) and Díaz-Canel’s (Cuba)”.

He said that the Government in Charge has denounced the constant threats to Colombia from Venezuela (protected by the regime), and that they will continue until democracy is recovered in the country.

When asked about the presence of Iván Márquez in Venezuela, he said that according to intelligence information, the guerrilla leader moves in the border areas of the States of Táchira, Zulia and Apure, with the protection of the regime.

About Alex Saab, Maduro’s figurehead, he clarified that he is not a diplomat and that he himself laundered money at the expense of the hunger of Venezuelans.

He finally thanked Colombians, President Iván Duque and his government for the welcome and support given to Venezuelans.

“The support of President Iván Duque has been to the people of Venezuela, not Juan Guaidó, by the way. I tell Colombians that democracy is always at stake, it should not be taken for granted. I bet and trust the political, social and cultural level of Colombia.”

