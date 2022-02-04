COVID-19: The coronavirus pandemic is far from over

Some countries are reporting more new coronavirus infections compared with the previous two weeks. Global data trends show that the pandemic isn’t over yet. DW sums up the current situation in three charts.

By DW

Feb 4, 2022

What’s the current global trend?

The goal for all countries is to make it to the blue section of the chart and stay there. Countries and territories in this section have reported no new cases for four weeks in a row.

Currently, that is the case for two out of 188 countries and territories.

How has the COVID-19 trend evolved over the past weeks?

The situation improved further: 94 countries have reported more cases in the past two weeks compared with the previous 14 days.

What is the current COVID-19 trend in my country?

Based on the newly reported case numbers – which can reflect local outbreaks as well as nationwide spread – in the past 28 days, countries and territories classify as follows:

More than twice as many new cases:

Asia : Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Georgia, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Japan, Jordan, South Korea, Maldives, Oman, Singapore, Timor Leste, Palestinian territories

: Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Georgia, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Japan, Jordan, South Korea, Maldives, Oman, Singapore, Timor Leste, Palestinian territories Africa : Algeria, Cameroon, Libya, Somalia

: Algeria, Cameroon, Libya, Somalia Americas : Brazil, Chile, El Salvador, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

: Brazil, Chile, El Salvador, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Europe : Austria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Germany, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Ukraine

: Austria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Germany, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Ukraine Oceania: New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands

More new cases:

Asia : Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Israel, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Syria, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Yemen

: Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Israel, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Syria, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Yemen Africa : Egypt, Madagascar, Tunisia

: Egypt, Madagascar, Tunisia Americas : Barbados, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, México, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, Venezuela

: Europe : Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, France, Hungary, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, North Macedonia, Norway, Portugal, Serbia, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom

: Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, France, Hungary, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, North Macedonia, Norway, Portugal, Serbia, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom Oceania: Samoa

About the same number of new cases (no change or plus/minus 2%):

Asia: India

India Americas: Panama

Fewer new cases:

Asia : China, Cyprus, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Vietnam

: China, Cyprus, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Vietnam Africa : Botswana, Eswatini, Guinea Bissau, Mauritius, Morocco, South Africa, Sudan

: Botswana, Eswatini, Guinea Bissau, Mauritius, Morocco, South Africa, Sudan Americas : Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Belize, Canada, Colombia, Cuba, Dominica, Haiti, Honduras, Saint Lucia, Suriname, United States of America

: Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Belize, Canada, Colombia, Cuba, Dominica, Haiti, Honduras, Saint Lucia, Suriname, United States of America Europe : Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Greece, Vatican, Italy, Malta, Monaco, San Marino, Spain

: Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Greece, Vatican, Italy, Malta, Monaco, San Marino, Spain Oceania: Fiji

Less than half as many new cases:

Africa : Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ivory Coast, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe

: Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ivory Coast, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe Americas : Bahamas, Bolivia, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis

: Bahamas, Bolivia, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis Europe : Ireland, Montenegro

: Ireland, Montenegro Oceania: Australia

Zero new cases:

Oceania: Marshall Islands, Vanuatu

