COVID-19: The coronavirus pandemic is far from over

Some countries are reporting more new coronavirus infections compared with the previous two weeks. Global data trends show that the pandemic isn’t over yet. DW sums up the current situation in three charts.
Feb 4, 2022
What’s the current global trend?
The goal for all countries is to make it to the blue section of the chart and stay there. Countries and territories in this section have reported no new cases for four weeks in a row.
Currently, that is the case for two out of 188 countries and territories.
How has the COVID-19 trend evolved over the past weeks?
The situation improved further: 94 countries have reported more cases in the past two weeks compared with the previous 14 days.
What is the current COVID-19 trend in my country?
Based on the newly reported case numbers – which can reflect local outbreaks as well as nationwide spread – in the past 28 days, countries and territories classify as follows:
More than twice as many new cases:
- Asia: Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Georgia, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Japan, Jordan, South Korea, Maldives, Oman, Singapore, Timor Leste, Palestinian territories
- Africa: Algeria, Cameroon, Libya, Somalia
- Americas: Brazil, Chile, El Salvador, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- Europe: Austria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Germany, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Ukraine
- Oceania: New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands
More new cases:
- Asia: Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Israel, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Syria, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Yemen
- Africa: Egypt, Madagascar, Tunisia
- Americas: Barbados, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, México, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, Venezuela
- Europe: Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, France, Hungary, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, North Macedonia, Norway, Portugal, Serbia, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom
- Oceania: Samoa
About the same number of new cases (no change or plus/minus 2%):
- Asia: India
- Americas: Panama
Fewer new cases:
- Asia: China, Cyprus, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Vietnam
- Africa: Botswana, Eswatini, Guinea Bissau, Mauritius, Morocco, South Africa, Sudan
- Americas: Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Belize, Canada, Colombia, Cuba, Dominica, Haiti, Honduras, Saint Lucia, Suriname, United States of America
- Europe: Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Greece, Vatican, Italy, Malta, Monaco, San Marino, Spain
- Oceania: Fiji
Less than half as many new cases:
- Africa: Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ivory Coast, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe
- Americas: Bahamas, Bolivia, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Europe: Ireland, Montenegro
- Oceania: Australia
Zero new cases:
- Oceania: Marshall Islands, Vanuatu
