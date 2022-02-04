The Legitimate National Assembly asks the international community for more forceful actions against the Venezuelan narco-state

This Tuesday the Delegate Commission of the legitimate National Assembly (AN) in its ordinary online session, asks the international community for more forceful actions against the Venezuelan narco-state that causes instability, chaos, eats away at the institutional foundations of the democracies of the region, and considers that the “operation” against drug and fuel trafficking called: “Iron Hand”, seeks to whitewash the image of the dictatorship before the world.

By Centro de Comunicación Nacional

Feb 1, 2022

“Silk hand in the pimp shop”

For parliamentarian José Luis Pirela, the arrests of two mayors and a deputy from the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) during an operation against drug and fuel trafficking that the regime called ‘Iron Hand’, “is an enlarged photograph of the moral decomposition that Venezuela and the spheres of Power are experiencing” and opined that the regime “wants to whitewash its face by distancing itself from the Chavista officials involved.”

He called the operation a “silky hand in the pimp shop, an elastic hand”, because in his opinion, it is public knowledge that for several years the regime’s leaders have been involved in drug trafficking and fuel smuggling. He stressed that this “show has political implications that are confrontations within high power and for which they are sacrificing their pawns.”

Deputy Pirela warned of the risk of “selective crimes”, in the same way there are arbitrary accusations and false positives against opposition leaders.

Criminal Hierarchy

Deputy Gaby Arellano, President of the National Assembly’s Border Affairs Subcommittee, continued the debate calling on the international community to take forceful and firm action against the transnational drug-criminal corporation set up by this regime, which is headed by those responsible for committing crimes of against humanity in Venezuela, whom she blamed for using the territory as a sanctuary for criminals where they create plans to destabilize the entire hemisphere.

She reiterated that Diosdado Cabello is the head of the ‘Cartel de los Soles’ and accused the regime’s prosecutor, Tarek William Saab, of heading the organized criminal network that exists in Venezuela, revealing that he was the one who granted the entire territory of Bolívar State to the mafias of the illegal mining that do business with criminal organizations from Middle Eastern countries for illicit arms trafficking, drug trafficking and smuggling.

It Shames the Indigenous People

In the opinion of Deputy Rommel Guzamana, President of the Amazonian Parliament, “it is a shame for indigenous peoples” the arrest for drug trafficking of Keyrineth Fernández, Mayor of the ‘Jesús María Semprún’ Municipality in Zulia State, and indigenous leader of the regime’s red party. “Those ‘enchufados’ (plugged-in, well connected) indigenous people are illegally enriching themselves and enjoy the absolute protection of the regime,” consequently, he affirmed that is why they will have to be held accountable before national and international justice.

On the other hand, he reiterated the denunciation of the expansion of the ‘Cartel de los Soles’ throughout the national territory and in view of this, he urged that all those people involved in drug trafficking and corruption must be convicted and pay with the full weight of the Law for their crimes. He assured that the International Criminal Court (CPI) and international organizations in the field of human rights protection, “are realizing that there is a narco-dictatorship in Venezuela.”

Deputy Avilio Troconiz, Vice President of the AN’s Permanent Commission for Administration and Services, denounced that in addition to the obvious link the regime has with drug trafficking, organized crime and fuel smuggling, which involves military personnel; prosecutors; PSUV mayors; and illegitimate deputies, this has also managed to make the regime “survive” with the shady and criminal deals that it carries out with other tyrannical governments in the world at the cost of Venezuela’s suffering.

