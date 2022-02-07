Incendio en el Hotel Pennsylvania de Nueva York previo a su demolición (VIDEOS)

Posteado en:  Actualidad, Internacionales
Incendio en el Hotel Pennsylvania, actualmente en demolición. @WilliamPitonyak

 

Este lunes 7 de febrero usuarios de la red social Twitter reportaron que un fuerte incendió se registra en el Hotel Pennsylvania de la Nueva York, en los Estados Unidos, previo a su demolición.

lapatilla.com 

Los equipos de emergencia en la escena están tratando de localizar la fuente del fuego mientras el humo sigue saliendo.

Se ha podido conocer que no hay huéspedes dentro del hotel, que está listo para ser demolido.