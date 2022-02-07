Incendio en el Hotel Pennsylvania de Nueva York previo a su demolición (VIDEOS)

Este lunes 7 de febrero usuarios de la red social Twitter reportaron que un fuerte incendió se registra en el Hotel Pennsylvania de la Nueva York, en los Estados Unidos, previo a su demolición.

lapatilla.com

Los equipos de emergencia en la escena están tratando de localizar la fuente del fuego mientras el humo sigue saliendo.

Se ha podido conocer que no hay huéspedes dentro del hotel, que está listo para ser demolido.

????#URGENT: Large fire reported at famous Hotel Pennsylvania in New York City#Manhattan l #NY

Emergency crews on scene are attempting to locate the source of the fire as smoke continues to billow. No guests are inside the hotel, which is set for demolition.

Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/C6NwqPJtiB

— Intel Point ALERT (@IntelPointAlert) February 7, 2022