President Guaidó condemned the persecution of political leaders in Nicaragua: “Just like Maduro represses in Venezuela to kidnap power”

The President in Charge of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, rejected the persecution by Daniel Ortega’s dictatorship in Nicaragua against activists and opponents to his rule.

By Centro de Comunicación Nacional

Feb 4, 2022

This Friday, the Nicaraguan Prosecutor’s Office sentenced the student movement leaders, 25-year-old Lesther Alemán, and Dora María Téllez, to 15 years in prison for the alleged crime of conspiracy and “acts undermining national integrity.”

Given this, the national president assured that Ortega’s regime, like Nicolás Maduro’s regime in Venezuela, persecutes and tortures citizens who fight for their rights.

“They will be political prisoners of a regime that, like Maduro’s in Venezuela, persecutes, represses and tortures with the intention of continuing to hijack power,” he said through his Twitter account.

President Guaidó sent his solidarity to the people of Nicaragua, especially to the social leaders imprisoned and tortured on the orders of Daniel Ortega.

…

…