El papa emérito Benedicto XVI pide “perdón” por “abusos” y “errores” del clero

Posteado en:  Actualidad, Internacionales
 (Alessandra Benedetti/Corbis via Getty Images)

 

El papa emérito Benedicto XVI pide “perdón” por “abusos” y “errores” del clero (carta) AFP