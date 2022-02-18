Alex Saab se presentará ante la Corte de Apelaciones de Miami el #6Abr

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Revelaron la fecha en que Alex Saab argumentará en Miami, EEUU para ser reconocido como “diplomático venezolano”.

lapatilla.com

El periodista Joshua Goodman indicó a través de redes sociales que el llamado “testaferro de Maduro” se presentará el próximo 11 de abril en la Corte de Apelaciones del Circuito 11

En desarrollo…

Save the date: April 6, in Miami, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments in Alex Saab’s appeal to be recognized as a Venezuelan diplomat.?

Presumably this will be a steeper challenge now that one of his attorneys acknowledged in court he was a DEA informant. pic.twitter.com/XE3IxAJHJS

— Joshua Goodman (@APjoshgoodman) February 18, 2022