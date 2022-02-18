Alex Saab se presentará ante la Corte de Apelaciones de Miami el #6Abr

Photo: Leonardo Fernández Viloria

 

Revelaron la fecha en que Alex Saab argumentará en Miami, EEUU para ser reconocido como “diplomático venezolano”.

lapatilla.com

El periodista Joshua Goodman indicó a través de redes sociales que el llamado “testaferro de Maduro” se presentará el próximo 11 de abril en la Corte de Apelaciones del Circuito 11

En desarrollo…

