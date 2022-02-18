Alex Saab se presentará ante la Corte de Apelaciones de Miami el #6Abr

Lapatilla
Revelaron la fecha en que Alex Saab argumentará en Miami, EEUU para ser reconocido como “diplomático venezolano”.
lapatilla.com
El periodista Joshua Goodman indicó a través de redes sociales que el llamado “testaferro de Maduro” se presentará el próximo 11 de abril en la Corte de Apelaciones del Circuito 11
En desarrollo…
Save the date: April 6, in Miami, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments in Alex Saab’s appeal to be recognized as a Venezuelan diplomat.?
Presumably this will be a steeper challenge now that one of his attorneys acknowledged in court he was a DEA informant. pic.twitter.com/XE3IxAJHJS
— Joshua Goodman (@APjoshgoodman) February 18, 2022
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js