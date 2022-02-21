President Guaidó reiterated the call for national protest this February 19th within the framework of the ‘Save Venezuela’ initiative

The President in Charge of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, called on Venezuelans to combat the censorship imposed by Maduro’s dictatorship and broadcast the strategy to be followed in the face of the restoration of democracy in Venezuela.

By Centro de Comunicación Nacional

Feb 17, 2022

“The dictatorship does not allow us to speak freely on the radio or on television. That is why we carry the message of ‘Save Venezuela’ face to face to all our people,” stated Guaidó through his social network accounts.

The national president reminded everyone that next Saturday, February 19th, protests will be held in all of the country’s municipalities in defense of democracy as part of the “Save Venezuela” movement.

For this reason, he maintained that working together and engaging in the fight to recover democracy is the call that is being made in the streets of Venezuela.

“Stay tuned to the official networks to know the meeting points in the different municipalities of the country in which we will exercise majority,” he concluded.

‘Save Venezuela’ is an initiative to achieve free and fair presidential elections as soon as possible through the active participation of all democratic leaders and civil society in the country.

