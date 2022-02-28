“The recognition and our resistance allows us to raise our voices against authoritarianism,” said Guaidó after the vote supporting Ukraine in the OAS

The President in Charge of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, thanked the true representation of Venezuelans in the Organization of American States (OAS), for supporting the condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

By Centro de Comunicación Nacional

Feb 26, 2022

“The international recognition of the Government in Charge and our resistance allows us to raise our voices against dictatorships and authoritarianism,” said the national president in a message released through his Twitter account.

The Government in Charge of Venezuela stated this Friday its support for the joint statement issued by the Organization of American States (OAS) condemning Russia’s illegal, unjustified and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

The Venezuelan Ambassador to the Organization of American States (OAS), Gustavo Tarre, warned OAS member countries about Russian military expansion in Venezuela and Latin América.

“In Venezuela we have seen not only Russian soldiers and mercenaries from that country, but also special forces soldiers who have been involved in military training activities and in the protection and illicit trafficking of mineral reserves in the southern Orinoco basin,” said Ambassador Tarre.

The countries that supported the declaration are: Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, United States, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, México, Panamá, Paraguay, Perú, Dominican Republic, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela.

“The Russian military operation in Ukraine is contrary to the principles of respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the prohibition of the threat or use of force, and the peaceful resolution of disputes, which are enshrined in the international law and in the Charter of the United Nations,” outlines part of the text.

