Venezuela re-opens border with Brazil after two years

Photo: Nacho Doce – Reuters

 

Venezuela re-opened its land borderwith Brazil on Thursday, nearly two years after the government of President Nicolás Maduro shuttered crossings over COVID-19 concerns, local Venezuelan authorities said on Friday.

By Reuters

Feb 25, 2022

Maduro closed crossings in March 2020 amid a nationwide quarantine, allowing only cargo transport.

The closure stopped dozens of students from attending classes in Pacaraima, on the Brazilian side, and forced Venezuelans seeking scarce food and gasoline to use illegal crossings, local human rights activists say.

