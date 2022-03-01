Commissioner Prado asked the ICC to initiate an investigation against Putin’s regime

The Presidential Commissioner for Human Rights and Attention to Victims, Humberto Prado, accused Russia this Sunday of having flagrantly violated international law and the UN charter.

By Centro de Comunicación Nacional

Feb 27, 2022

“His invasion must be condemned and the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court should open a preliminary investigation since he has had jurisdiction since 2014 to investigate these atrocities,” said Mr. Prado in a message released through his Twitter account.

The United Nations has confirmed at least 240 civilian casualties, which have erupted since Russia’s invasion this past Thursday, though it believes the true figures are considerably higher as many of the reported casualties remain unconfirmed.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) added that the damage to civilian infrastructure has left hundreds of thousands of people without electricity and drinking water and has created “humanitarian situations” in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Health Minister, Viktor Liashkó, denounced that the Russian troops, whom he described as terrorists, have “deliberately fired at ambulances” and suggested the delivery of bulletproof vests to medical personnel.

