Legitimate Government repudiated Maduro dictatorship’s support of Russia: It voted against the meeting of the UN Human Rights Council to discuss the war in Ukraine

Nicolás Maduro’s regime voted against the proposal presented at the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

By Centro de Comunicación Nacional

Feb 28, 2022

The Presidential Commissioner for the United Nations Organization, Miguel Pizarro, repudiated that with this vote Nicolás Maduro’s dictatorship has once again demonstrated its support for President Vladimir Putin.

“It is a shame and not at all surprising that representatives of the regime in the UN have voted against holding an urgent meeting to address the situation in Ukraine, as have Russia, China, Eritrea and Cuba,” said Com. Pizarro in a message on his official Twitter account.

Last Thursday, the President in Charge of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, expressed his strongest support for the sovereignty of the Ukrainian people and strongly rejected the invasion by Russia, supported by genocidal dictatorships such as that of Nicolás Maduro, Daniel Ortega or Miguel Díaz-Canel.

…

…