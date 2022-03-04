About 400 Russian tourists left Venezuela on charter flight-sources

Russian tourists holidaying on Venezuela’s tropical Margarita Island began returning home earlier this week, two tourism industry sources said, as Europe and North América closed their airspace to Russian flights over the war in Ukraine.
By Reuters
Mar 3, 2022
Of the about 1,000 Russian tourists who arrived in Venezuela during the last two weeks, some 400 left the South American country on a charter flight on Tuesday, one source said.
The remaining 600 are set to leave on two flights scheduled for March 5 and March 8, the two sources said.
The flow of Russian tourists to Venezuela has been increasing since late last year, part of a government strategy to buoy up an industry battered by Venezuela’s long-running economic crisis, danger from crime and cuts to public services like electricity and water.
