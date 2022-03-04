President Guaidó condemned that Maduro’s regime opened Venezuela’s doors to Russia

The President in Charge of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, condemned Russia’s interference in Venezuelan territory promoted by Nicolás Maduro’s dictatorship.

By Centro de Comunicación Nacional

Mar 2, 2022

The national president affirmed that Maduro’s dictatorship opened the doors to the presence of Russia in the country, a presence which has even reached the Armed Forces, for purposes of espionage and military support.

“Venezuelans move away from Maduro’s claims to use Venezuela to please Vladimir Putin’s war objectives in our region,” he said through his Twitter account.

President Guaidó also assured that Russia intends to import a foreign conflict and threaten the continent with the support of this criminal regime. “We fight for our sovereignty,” he said.

This Wednesday, the Venezuelan Chargé d’Affaires in Colombia, Eduardo Battistini, reported that Russia’s military intervention in the Venezuelan Armed Forces was confirmed, according to a recent report by the Caracol News Network.

He pointed out that there is reliable information “that these radars were installed approximately 10 days ago in the border areas of Zulia, Táchira, Apure and Falcón states.”

