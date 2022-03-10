Statement of the Legitimate Government of Venezuela on the visit of a delegation of the US and the latest events in our country

After the conversations held between President (e) Juan Guaidó and the US delegation visit to Venezuela, as well as the upcoming restart of the negotiation process in México, the Government in Charge communicates the following:

Mar 9, 2022

Mar 9, 2022

1. We reiterate our willingness, which has been permanent and public, to resume the negotiation process in México as soon as possible to achieve free presidential and parliamentary elections and guarantees for all sectors. Venezuela urgently needs an agreement to achieve solutions to the crisis and return to being a country that has a positive impact on the region and the world.

2. We thank the Government of the United States for the support it has given to the people of Venezuela, the Government in Charge, the National Assembly, and the Unitary Platform in their insistent work. Our effort has been directed to achieve a solution to the conflict in Venezuela through a process of negotiation with guarantees, which today is more urgent than ever, amid this severe global conflict. We assume and recognize them as the leading international ally of our struggle, and as such, we must fight together for freedom.

3. We ratify our position to the world and to the people of Venezuela, which was transmitted to the US Government delegation that visited our country: any lifting of sanctions must be conditional on real progress towards the transition to democracy and freedom in Venezuela, and it has to translate into immediate solutions for the lives of Venezuelans. The lifting of any measure of pressure, if not oriented towards democratization, would only strengthen the authoritarianism that threatens the world today.

4. Only a Venezuela with democratic, institutional, and transparency guarantees can be a reliable and efficient energy provider for the world. Otherwise, corruption, inefficiency, and the current state of our oil industry will make it unviable, while also be financing and strengthening a dictatorship accused of crimes against humanity and has generated the displacement of more than 6 million refugees, denounced by both the UN and the ICC, and requested by the US Department of Justice for financing drug trafficking and terrorism.

5. We welcome the news of the release of the two US hostages who were held hostage in Venezuelan territory. Both these two people, as well as more than 200 civilian and military-political prisoners who remain in the country’s jails, should not spend another minute away from their families. Only in a truly free and democratic country can we guarantee that there is not a single prisoner for political reasons.

In Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba and Belarus, the force of the State has been hijacked and is put at the service of the common enemy. Today the free world has a historical responsibility to fight against global authoritarianism so that democracy prevails. We will do whatever necessary to achieve it from the Government in charge and the National Assembly. We count on the firm commitment of the United States to achieve this: the lives of millions of people depend on this.

