Fabiola Zavarce rejected that Central American countries impose visas on Venezuelans: “It will not decrease the migratory flow”

The representative of the National Assembly in Panama, Fabiola Zavarce, participated in the Forum: ‘Attention to Venezuelan migrants and refugees in host countries’, where she warned that the only way to end the migration crisis is to restore democracy in Venezuela.

By Centro de Comunicación Nacional

Mar 20, 2022

“With the approval of the visa application for Venezuelans in Costa Rica, absolutely all Central American countries require a visa document so that Venezuelans can regularize themselves and enter these territories,” lamented Ms. Zavarce during her intervention before the media.

The Venezuelan representative also assured that despite the legal impediments, the Venezuelan exodus will continue.

“We insist to the countries of the region that they put their hands on their hearts and not further exacerbate a critical situation, the complex humanitarian crisis that we Venezuelans are going through as a result of Nicolás Maduro’s narco-terrorist regime,” Ms. Zavarce concluded.

