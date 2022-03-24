Commissioner Prado thanked the IACHR’s call in favor of renewing the Fact-Finding Mission on Venezuela

The Presidential Commissioner for Human Rights and Attention to Victims, Humberto Prado, thanked the President of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, Julissa Mantilla, for her support of the defense of the universal rights of Venezuelans.

By Centro de Comunicación Nacional

Mar 20, 2022

Commissioner Prado thanked Ms. Mantilla for her invitation to all states that make up the United Nations Human Rights Council to renew the Mission’s mandate next September.

“We value the work carried out by the International Independent Fact-Finding Mission on Venezuela, at the same time we consider that the work of the mission has been fundamental in the fight against impunity for serious human rights violations, such as extrajudicial executions, torture and forced disappearances,” said the President of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, Julissa Mantilla.

Last Friday, the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Venezuela presented an oral update of its report to the United Nations Human Rights Council.

The President of the Mission, Marta Valiñas, concluded that despite the fact that Maduro’s dictatorship has announced measures to deal with the situation of impunity in Venezuela, until now, it has not implemented any action to solve this problem.

“There are reasonable grounds to believe that there were crimes against humanity in Venezuela,” she concluded.

