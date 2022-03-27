Premios Oscar 2022: Lista completa de nominados

Posteado en: Entretenimiento, Titulares



La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas anunció el 8 de febrero de 2022 todos los nominados a la edición 94 de los Premios Oscar.

Algunas películas que llegaron exclusivamente a los cines durante la pandemia recibieron algunas nominaciones a los Oscar. The Power of the Dog, protagonizada por Benedict Cumberbatch, lidera la lista con 12 nominaciones.

La actriz Ariana DeBose, que interpreta a Anita en la versión actualizada de West Side Story, consiguió una nominación como actriz de reparto para los Oscar de 2022.

DeBose, que ya ganó un Globo de Oro por el personaje, asumió el papel que Rita Moreno realizó en la versión original de 1961 de la película. Moreno, nacida en Puerto Rico, ganó un Oscar por su interpretación de Anita en 1962, convirtiéndose en la primera latina en conseguir un premio de la Academia. Moreno también apareció en la versión de Spielberg de la película como Valentina.

Si DeBose gana, ella y Moreno se unirían a un pequeño grupo de parejas de actores y actrices que han ganado el premio por interpretar el mismo personaje.

Esta es la lista completa de nominados:

Mejor película

–The Power of the Dog

–West Side Story

-Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

-Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

-Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

-Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Mejor actriz

-Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

-Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

-Penélope Cruz, Madres Paralelas

-Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

-Kristen Stewart, Spencer

-Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

-Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

-Andrew Garfield, tick, tick… BOOM!

Will Smith, King Richard

-Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Mejor actriz de reparto

-Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

-Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

-Judi Dench, Belfast

-Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

-AunJanue Ellis, King Richard

-Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

-J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

-Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Mejor diseño de vestuario

–West Side Story

Mejor guion adaptado

Mejor guion original

–The Worst Person in the World

Mejor película animada

–The Mitchells vs. the Machine

–Raya and the Last Dragon

Mejor canción original

-«Be Alive», de King Richard

-«Dos Oruguitas», de Encanto

-«Down to Joy», de Belfast

-«No Time to Die», de No Time to Die

-«Somehow You Do», de Four Good Days

Mejor cortometraje animado

–Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

–The Dress

–The Tragedy of Macbeth

–tick, tick… BOOM!

–Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

–The Worst Person in the World

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

–The Eyes of Tammy Faye

–House of Gucci

–The Tragedy of Macbeth

–Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

–Spider-Man: No Way Home