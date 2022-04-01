COVID-19: Pandemic trends in three charts

Only a few countries are reporting more new coronavirus infections compared with the previous two weeks. DW sums up the global data on the current situation in three charts.
By DW
Apr 1, 2022
What’s the current global trend?
The goal for all countries is to make it to the blue section of the chart and stay there. Countries and territories in this section have reported no new cases for four weeks in a row.
Currently, that is the case for three out of 188 countries and territories.
How has the COVID-19 trend evolved over the past weeks?
The situation remains unchanged: 48 countries have reported more cases in the past two weeks compared with 14 days earlier.
What is the current COVID-19 trend in my country?
Based on the newly reported case numbers – which can reflect local outbreaks as well as nationwide spread – in the past 28 days, countries and territories classify as follows:
More than twice as many new cases:
- Asia: Laos
- Africa: Chad, Equatorial Guinea, Mauritius
- Europe: Malta
- Oceania: Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Vanuatu
More new cases:
- Asia: Bhutan, Cyprus, Israel, Qatar, Taiwan, Thailand
- Africa: Botswana, Burundi, Cape Verde, Cameroon, Egypt, Lesotho, Morocco, Rwanda, Seychelles, South Sudan, Togo, Uganda
- Americas: Bahamas, Barbados, Canadá, Cuba, Honduras
- Europe: Belgium, Croatia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mónaco, Portugal, San Marino, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom
- Oceania: Australia, Fiji
About the same number of new cases (no change or plus/minus 2%):
- Asia: South Korea
- Africa: Mali, Sao Tome and Principe, Sierra Leone
- Americas: Antigua and Barbuda
- Europe: Czech Republic, Ukraine
Fewer new cases:
- Asia: Bahrain, Japan, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Maldives, Pakistan, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Vietnam
- Africa: Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ivory Coast, Djibouti, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, Somalia, South Africa, Sudan, Zambia
- Americas: Argentina, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Haiti, Jamaica, Nicaragua, Panama, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, United States of América, Uruguay
- Europe: Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Estonia, Finland, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland
- Oceania: New Zealand, Solomon Islands
Less than half as many new cases:
- Asia: Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar, Cambodia, China, Georgia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Mongolia, Nepal, Oman, Sri Lanka, Syria, Timor Leste, Palestinian territories, Yemen
- Africa: Algeria, Comoros, Eritrea, Ghana, Liberia, Libya, Mauritania, Niger, Tunisia, Zimbabwe
- Americas: Dominica, El Salvador, Grenada, Guyana, México, Paraguay, Peru, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Venezuela
- Europe: Denmark, Iceland, Latvia, Norway, Russia
Zero new cases:
- Asia: Tajikistan
- Europe: Vatican
- Oceania: Marshall Islands
