COVID-19: Pandemic trends in three charts

Only a few countries are reporting more new coronavirus infections compared with the previous two weeks. DW sums up the global data on the current situation in three charts.

By DW

Apr 1, 2022

What’s the current global trend?

The goal for all countries is to make it to the blue section of the chart and stay there. Countries and territories in this section have reported no new cases for four weeks in a row.

Currently, that is the case for three out of 188 countries and territories.

How has the COVID-19 trend evolved over the past weeks?

The situation remains unchanged: 48 countries have reported more cases in the past two weeks compared with 14 days earlier.

What is the current COVID-19 trend in my country?

Based on the newly reported case numbers – which can reflect local outbreaks as well as nationwide spread – in the past 28 days, countries and territories classify as follows:

More than twice as many new cases:

Asia : Laos

: Laos Africa : Chad, Equatorial Guinea, Mauritius

: Chad, Equatorial Guinea, Mauritius Europe : Malta

: Malta Oceania: Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Vanuatu

More new cases:

Asia : Bhutan, Cyprus, Israel, Qatar, Taiwan, Thailand

: Bhutan, Cyprus, Israel, Qatar, Taiwan, Thailand Africa : Botswana, Burundi, Cape Verde, Cameroon, Egypt, Lesotho, Morocco, Rwanda, Seychelles, South Sudan, Togo, Uganda

: Botswana, Burundi, Cape Verde, Cameroon, Egypt, Lesotho, Morocco, Rwanda, Seychelles, South Sudan, Togo, Uganda Americas : Bahamas, Barbados, Canadá, Cuba, Honduras

: Bahamas, Barbados, Canadá, Cuba, Honduras Europe : Belgium, Croatia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mónaco, Portugal, San Marino, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom

: Belgium, Croatia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mónaco, Portugal, San Marino, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom Oceania: Australia, Fiji

About the same number of new cases (no change or plus/minus 2%):

Asia : South Korea

: South Korea Africa : Mali, Sao Tome and Principe, Sierra Leone

: Mali, Sao Tome and Principe, Sierra Leone Americas : Antigua and Barbuda

: Antigua and Barbuda Europe: Czech Republic, Ukraine

Fewer new cases:

Asia : Bahrain, Japan, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Maldives, Pakistan, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Vietnam

: Bahrain, Japan, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Maldives, Pakistan, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Vietnam Africa : Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ivory Coast, Djibouti, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, Somalia, South Africa, Sudan, Zambia

: Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ivory Coast, Djibouti, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, Somalia, South Africa, Sudan, Zambia Americas : Argentina, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Haiti, Jamaica, Nicaragua, Panama, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, United States of América, Uruguay

: Argentina, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Haiti, Jamaica, Nicaragua, Panama, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, United States of América, Uruguay Europe : Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Estonia, Finland, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland

: Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Estonia, Finland, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland Oceania: New Zealand, Solomon Islands

Less than half as many new cases:

Asia : Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar, Cambodia, China, Georgia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Mongolia, Nepal, Oman, Sri Lanka, Syria, Timor Leste, Palestinian territories, Yemen

: Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar, Cambodia, China, Georgia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Mongolia, Nepal, Oman, Sri Lanka, Syria, Timor Leste, Palestinian territories, Yemen Africa : Algeria, Comoros, Eritrea, Ghana, Liberia, Libya, Mauritania, Niger, Tunisia, Zimbabwe

: Algeria, Comoros, Eritrea, Ghana, Liberia, Libya, Mauritania, Niger, Tunisia, Zimbabwe Americas : Dominica, El Salvador, Grenada, Guyana, México, Paraguay, Peru, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Venezuela

: Europe: Denmark, Iceland, Latvia, Norway, Russia

Zero new cases:

Asia : Tajikistan

: Tajikistan Europe : Vatican

: Vatican Oceania: Marshall Islands

