Deputy Pilieri accompanied the concentration of Save Venezuela in Lara: “We invite all sectors to be part of this”

This Friday the Deputy to the National Assembly, Biagio Pilieri, participated in the public meeting led by the President in Charge of the Republic, Juan Guaidó, within the framework of ‘Save Venezuela’.

By Centro de Comunicación Nacional

Mar 25, 2022

“We remain firm in the fight for the change that the country needs. There are millions of families who have fled in search of opportunities, they deserve to return and find a future in Venezuela,” said the parliamentarian in a message released through his social network accounts.

Similarly, Mr. Pilieri invited all sectors to be part of the rescue of democracy.

“We have to communicate, let’s do digital activism, let’s follow the official accounts of the government in charge,” he added.

More than a thousand delegates from the municipalities of the Yaracuy and Lara states, in addition to national and regional leaders from both states, accompanied the concentration led by Juan Guaidó in the West Central zone held in the city of Barquisimeto this Friday.

“Let’s save Venezuela, let’s put our differences aside, here we are united. The freedom of Venezuela is going to be a conquest of all Venezuelans. We have to get rid of the dictatorship as soon as possible and we are going to achieve this,” stated President Guaidó before dozens of trade and labor union leaders.

…

…