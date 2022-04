Factbox: Vaccines delivered under COVAX sharing scheme for poorer countries

The COVAX facility, backed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), has delivered 1.43 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to 145 countries, GAVI data shows.

By Reuters

Apr 22, 2022

In December, COVAX set a target of achieving 70% COVID-19 immunization coverage by mid-2022.

The following tables list countries that have received vaccines under the scheme, sorted alphabetically:

AMERICAS

COUNTRY LATEST DELIVERY DELIVERY DATE VACCINE TYPE POPULATION TOTAL DELIVERED Antigua and Barbuda 19,200 November 22 N/A 98,000 60,000 Argentina 960,400 October 12 AstraZeneca/Oxford 45 million 3.9 million Bahamas 57,330 October 18 Pfizer/BioNTech 393,000 124,530 Barbados 14,040 December 16 Pfizer/BioNTech 287,000 114,840 Belize 58,500 October 26 Pfizer/BioNTech 398,000 159,300 Bermuda 9,600 April 6 AstraZeneca/Oxford 64,000 9,600 Bolivia 1.3 million February 16 Pfizer/BioNTech 12 million 8.0 million Brazil 2.0 million September 20 Sinovac 213 million 11.9 million Chile 331,000 May 20 AstraZeneca/Oxford 19 million 489,400 Colombia 2.3 million March 23 Pfizer/BioNTech 51 million 18.9 million Costa Rica 200,070 February 28 Pfizer/BioNTech 5.1 million 1.6 million Dominica 30,240 February 4 Moderna 72,000 133,920 Dominican Republic 184,800 August 27 AstraZeneca/Oxford 11 million 463,200 Ecuador 1.5 million February 15 Pfizer/BioNTech 18 million 3.8 million El Salvador 188,370 August 27 Pfizer/BioNTech 6.5 million 3.6 million Grenada 5,040 March 23 Moderna 113,000 119,670 Guatemala 680,940 January 27 Pfizer/BioNTech 17 million 5.0 million Guyana 28,800 January 14 J&J 787,000 291,540 Haiti 151,200 February 14 Moderna 11 million 1.1 million Honduras 349,830 March 16 Pfizer/BioNTech 9.9 million 5.1 million Jamaica 398,970 March 21 Pfizer/BioNTech 3.0 million 1.9 million Mexico 4.0 million March 4 AstraZeneca/Oxford 129 million 21.3 million Nicaragua 993,600 January 24 J&J 6.6 million 4.7 million Panama 74,400 September 15 AstraZeneca/Oxford 4.3 million 148,800 Paraguay 466,830 January 24 Pfizer/BioNTech 7.1 million 1.7 million Peru 1.2 million November 10 Sinopharm 33 million 3.6 million Saint Kitts and Nevis 21,600 April 7 AstraZeneca/Oxford 53,000 21,600 Saint Lucia 5,040 March 16 Moderna 184,000 202,470 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 70,200 December 14 Pfizer/BioNTech 111,000 115,800 Suriname 64,800 December 14 AstraZeneca/Oxford 587,000 144,000 Trinidad and Tobago 84,000 November 27 Sinopharm 1.4 million 185,200 Uruguay 50,400 September 1 AstraZeneca/Oxford 3.5 million 148,800 Venezuela 4.7 million March 14 Sinopharm 28 million 16.8 million

Sources: WHO, UNICEF, GAVI, releases from local authorities

