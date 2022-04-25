Venezuela’s cocaine revolution

On May 4th, InSight Crime will publish a groundbreaking investigation on drug trafficking in Venezuela. A product of three years of field research across the country, the study uncovers cocaine production in Venezuela and exposes how the regime of President Nicolás Maduro seeks to regulate the cocaine business in its desperate quest for hard currency.

By Insight Crime

Apr 15, 2022

To coincide with the launch of the investigation, InSight Crime will hold a discussion with Co-director Jeremy McDermott and a panel of experts about the investigation’s findings and their ramifications for organized crime across the regio

n. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions during the virtual conference on Wednesday, May 4th, at 10 a.m. Colombia time (11 a.m. EST).

The conference will be in Spanish, although later the entire recording will be put on InSight Crime’s YouTube channel with English subtitles.

The drug trafficking investigation is but the latest in InSight Crime’s seminal coverage of organized crime in Venezuela – coverage that has led to the government to block our website.

