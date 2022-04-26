My concern for today’s youth and América

If you are concerned about our country and where we are headed, look at the path Cuba and Venezuela took because Winston Churchill (1948) said, “Socialism is the philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy. Its inherent virtue is the equal sharing of misery.”

By Tallahassee Democrat – DeVoe Moore

Apr 26, 2022

For much of the 20th century, Cuba and Venezuela were model societies, recognized for their culture, innovation, and prosperity. Both countries were leading destinations for international visitors, scholars, artists, and entrepreneurs. “Cuba implemented draconian central planning that stifled entrepreneurship and imprisoned political opponents. Venezuela boosted public spending and seized private property, sending the economy into stagnation and extended hyperinflation.”

As one who has lived the American Dream through the 1960s and 2000s, I am concerned for América and today’s youth. We are abruptly moving down a path toward Socialism, with many individuals believing the government should provide everything beyond the basic social safety net available to all citizens.

Are we at a cultural point in our nation’s history that we Americans are losing our rights and privileges given to us under the Bill of Rights of 1789? Isn’t the right for self-determination, rather than government-determination, why the Revolutionary War was fought?

Recently, Gallup reported that 41% of Americans had a favorable view of Socialism compared to 57% who preferred capitalism. This number is significantly higher for Democrats (almost 60% viewed Socialism) and, unfortunately, Millennials, with only 42% holding favorable views of capitalism.

Gallup also reported that only 30% of those asked were satisfied with “Our system of government and how well it works.” That’s hardly a rousing endorsement.

Bernie Sanders, a self-proclaimed socialist, captured American’s attention during the 2020 presidential platform with a platform that included free college and childcare. Alexander Ocasio-Cortez argued, “So to me, capitalism at its core, what we’re talking about when we talk about that, is the absolute pursuit of profits at all human, environmental, and social cost” – a stance shared with almost 10 million Twitter followers.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has considered the possibility of challenging the Biden/Harris team for the Democratic nomination for President in 2024. I’m curious, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, how many balance sheets have you reconciled, and where do you think the money is coming from to support your progressive policies that most Americans do not want?

I fear that some young people don’t understand how life in a socialist society will affect them. Do you want to live in a world where intelligence, hard work, and imagination do not determine the long-term economic and social well-being that made America great?

Government misspending associated with COVID relief funds expected to total over $200,000,000,000 (that’s “with a B”) and a national debt of over $30,000,000,000,000 (that’s “with a T”) tells me that maybe having the government manage my checkbook isn’t such a great idea. Do you want the government to control resources and means of production rather than entrepreneurs, employees, and supply/demand factors? Do you want the government to oversee virtually every important social and economic decision made in América rather than its citizens?

Is this what people want? I don’t. But if you need a second opinion, feel free to reach out to those living in Caracas, Venezuela, or Havana, Cuba.

Socialism represents a real and present danger to the freedom and prosperity that America and other Western nations have lived under for centuries. If it’s not too late, our parents, presidents, politicians, and professors should understand what our forefathers worked hard to make América great.

As we watch recent events around the world with alarm and dismay, I hope that our current generation of millennials will embrace and secure for us the highest traditions of American freedom.

“Sharing misery” doesn’t sound too appealing because Socialism doesn’t equal freedom.

…

…