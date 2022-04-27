Sismo de 4,2 puso en alerta a los habitantes de Güiria, estado Sucre, este #27Abr

Foto archivo

 

La Fundación Venezolana de Investigaciones Sismológicas (Funvisis) reportó durante la tarde de este martes 27 de abril un sismo de magnitud 4.2 en la localidad de Güiria, en el estado Sucre.

lapatilla.com

De acuerdo al informe, el movimiento telúrico se ubicó a 34 kilómetros al noroeste de Güiria y tuvo una profundidad de 34.4 kilómetros.