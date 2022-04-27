Sismo de 4,2 puso en alerta a los habitantes de Güiria, estado Sucre, este #27Abr

Lapatilla
La Fundación Venezolana de Investigaciones Sismológicas (Funvisis) reportó durante la tarde de este martes 27 de abril un sismo de magnitud 4.2 en la localidad de Güiria, en el estado Sucre.
De acuerdo al informe, el movimiento telúrico se ubicó a 34 kilómetros al noroeste de Güiria y tuvo una profundidad de 34.4 kilómetros.
FUNVISIS
Sismo Sentido
2022/04/27 17:35
Mag (Mw): 4.2
Prof: 34.4 km
Epicentro: 10.88 N 62.50 O
34 km al noroeste de Guiria pic.twitter.com/i4LlhG7Q1t
— Funvisis (@FUNVISIS) April 27, 2022