COVID-19: Pandemic trends in three charts

Only a few countries are reporting more new coronavirus infections compared with the previous two weeks. DW sums up the global data on the current situation in three charts.
By DW
Apr 29, 2022
What’s the current global trend?
The goal for all countries is to make it to the blue section of the chart and stay there. Countries and territories in this section have reported no new cases for four weeks in a row.
Currently, that is the case for four out of 188 countries and territories.
How has the COVID-19 trend evolved over the past weeks?
The situation remains unchanged: 41 countries have reported more cases in the past two weeks compared with 14 days earlier.
What is the current COVID-19 trend in my country?
Based on the newly reported case numbers – which can reflect local outbreaks as well as nationwide spread – in the past 28 days, countries and territories classify as follows:
More than twice as many new cases:
- Asia: India, Taiwan
- Africa: Angola, Burundi, Liberia, Sao Tome and Principe, South África
- Americas: Belize, Grenada, Honduras, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- Oceania: Samoa, Solomon Islands
More new cases:
- Asia: China, Saudi Arabia
- Africa: Eswatini, Gabon, Guinea, Mali, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Togo
- Americas: Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Costa Rica, Haiti, Jamaica, Panamá, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, United States of América
- Europe: Finland, Montenegro, Spain
- Oceania: Fiji, Marshall Islands
About the same number of new cases (no change or plus/minus 2%):
- Africa: Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Zambia
- Europe: Ukraine
Fewer new cases:
- Asia: Afghanistan, Armenia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Georgia, Iraq, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Maldives, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Philippines, Qatar, Singapore, Syria, Thailand, Timor Leste, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Palestinian territories
- Africa: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Cameroon, Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Morocco, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Sudan, Tunisia, Zimbabwe
- Americas: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guyana, Nicaragua
- Europe: Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Luxembourg, Monaco, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland
- Oceania: Australia, New Zealand, Vanuatu
Less than half as many new cases:
- Asia: Azerbaijan, Bhutan, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar, Cyprus, Indonesia, Iran, Israel, Jordan, South Korea, Kuwait, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Vietnam, Yemen
- Africa: Botswana, Chad, Comoros, Eritrea, Gambia, Mauritania, Mauritius, Nigeria, Somalia, Uganda
- Americas: Cuba, Dominica, México, Uruguay, Venezuela
- Europe: Ireland, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, United Kingdom
- Oceania: Papua New Guinea
Zero new cases:
- Asia: Tajikistan
- Africa: Benin, Central African Republic
- Oceania: Marshall Islands
…
Read More: DW – COVID-19: Pandemic trends in three charts
…