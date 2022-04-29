COVID-19: Pandemic trends in three charts

Only a few countries are reporting more new coronavirus infections compared with the previous two weeks. DW sums up the global data on the current situation in three charts.

By DW

Apr 29, 2022

What’s the current global trend?

The goal for all countries is to make it to the blue section of the chart and stay there. Countries and territories in this section have reported no new cases for four weeks in a row.

Currently, that is the case for four out of 188 countries and territories.

How has the COVID-19 trend evolved over the past weeks?

The situation remains unchanged: 41 countries have reported more cases in the past two weeks compared with 14 days earlier.

What is the current COVID-19 trend in my country?

Based on the newly reported case numbers – which can reflect local outbreaks as well as nationwide spread – in the past 28 days, countries and territories classify as follows:

More than twice as many new cases:

Asia : India, Taiwan

: India, Taiwan Africa : Angola, Burundi, Liberia, Sao Tome and Principe, South África

: Angola, Burundi, Liberia, Sao Tome and Principe, South África Americas : Belize, Grenada, Honduras, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

: Belize, Grenada, Honduras, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Oceania: Samoa, Solomon Islands

More new cases:

Asia : China, Saudi Arabia

: China, Saudi Arabia Africa : Eswatini, Gabon, Guinea, Mali, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Togo

: Eswatini, Gabon, Guinea, Mali, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Togo Americas : Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Costa Rica, Haiti, Jamaica, Panamá, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, United States of América

: Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Costa Rica, Haiti, Jamaica, Panamá, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, United States of América Europe : Finland, Montenegro, Spain

: Finland, Montenegro, Spain Oceania: Fiji, Marshall Islands

About the same number of new cases (no change or plus/minus 2%):

Africa : Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Zambia

: Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Zambia Europe: Ukraine

Fewer new cases:

Asia : Afghanistan, Armenia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Georgia, Iraq, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Maldives, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Philippines, Qatar, Singapore, Syria, Thailand, Timor Leste, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Palestinian territories

: Afghanistan, Armenia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Georgia, Iraq, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Maldives, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Philippines, Qatar, Singapore, Syria, Thailand, Timor Leste, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Palestinian territories Africa : Algeria, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Cameroon, Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Morocco, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Sudan, Tunisia, Zimbabwe

: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Cameroon, Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Morocco, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Sudan, Tunisia, Zimbabwe Americas : Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guyana, Nicaragua

: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guyana, Nicaragua Europe : Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Luxembourg, Monaco, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland

: Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Luxembourg, Monaco, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland Oceania: Australia, New Zealand, Vanuatu

Less than half as many new cases:

Asia : Azerbaijan, Bhutan, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar, Cyprus, Indonesia, Iran, Israel, Jordan, South Korea, Kuwait, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Vietnam, Yemen

: Azerbaijan, Bhutan, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar, Cyprus, Indonesia, Iran, Israel, Jordan, South Korea, Kuwait, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Vietnam, Yemen Africa : Botswana, Chad, Comoros, Eritrea, Gambia, Mauritania, Mauritius, Nigeria, Somalia, Uganda

: Botswana, Chad, Comoros, Eritrea, Gambia, Mauritania, Mauritius, Nigeria, Somalia, Uganda Americas : Cuba, Dominica, México, Uruguay, Venezuela

: Europe : Ireland, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, United Kingdom

: Ireland, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, United Kingdom Oceania: Papua New Guinea

Zero new cases:

Asia : Tajikistan

: Tajikistan Africa : Benin, Central African Republic

: Benin, Central African Republic Oceania: Marshall Islands

…

…