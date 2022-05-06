COVID-19: Pandemic trends in three charts

Only a few countries are reporting more new coronavirus infections compared with the previous two weeks. DW sums up the global data on the current situation in three charts.

By DW

May 6, 2022

What’s the current global trend?

The goal for all countries is to make it to the blue section of the chart and stay there. Countries and territories in this section have reported no new cases for four weeks in a row.

Currently, that is the case for six out of 188 countries and territories.

How has the COVID-19 trend evolved over the past weeks?

The situation deteriorated slightly: 54 countries have reported more cases in the past two weeks compared with 14 days earlier.

What is the current COVID-19 trend in my country?

Based on the newly reported case numbers – which can reflect local outbreaks as well as nationwide spread – in the past 28 days, countries and territories classify as follows:

More than twice as many new cases:

Asia : India, Taiwan

: India, Taiwan Africa : Burundi, Eswatini, Guinea Bissau, Lesotho, Namibia, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, South Africa

: Burundi, Eswatini, Guinea Bissau, Lesotho, Namibia, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, South Africa Americas : Bahamas, Dominica, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Panama, Paraguay, Saint Lucia

: Bahamas, Dominica, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Panama, Paraguay, Saint Lucia Oceania: Fiji, Solomon Islands

More new cases:

Asia : Cyprus, Kazakhstan, Nepal, Timor Leste Africa: Botswana, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Kenya, Mali, Togo, Zimbabwe

: Cyprus, Kazakhstan, Nepal, Timor Leste Africa: Botswana, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Kenya, Mali, Togo, Zimbabwe Americas : Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Barbados, Belize, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Perú, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, United States of América, Uruguay

: Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Barbados, Belize, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Perú, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, United States of América, Uruguay Europe: Albania, Andorra, Croatia, Iceland, Montenegro, Portugal, Spain

About the same number of new cases (no change or plus/minus 2%):

Africa : Djibouti, Gabon, United Arab Emirates,

: Djibouti, Gabon, United Arab Emirates, Africa : Equatorial Guinea, Mauritania

: Equatorial Guinea, Mauritania Europe : Ukraine

: Ukraine Oceania: Samoa

Fewer new cases:

Asia : Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Brunei Darussalam, China, Iraq, Israel, Japan, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Mongolia, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Syria, Thailand, Uzbekistan

: Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Brunei Darussalam, China, Iraq, Israel, Japan, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Mongolia, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Syria, Thailand, Uzbekistan Africa : Algeria, Angola, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Gambia, Madagascar, Malawi, Morocco, Mozambique, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tunisia, Zambia

: Algeria, Angola, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Gambia, Madagascar, Malawi, Morocco, Mozambique, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tunisia, Zambia Americas : Bolivia, Brazil, Canadá, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Venezuela

: Europe : Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Monaco, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland

: Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Monaco, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland Oceania: Australia, New Zealand, Vanuatu

Less than half as many new cases:

Asia : Afghanistan, Armenia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Cambodia, Georgia, Indonesia, Iran, Jordan, South Korea, Kuwait, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Oman, Pakistan, Turkey, Vietnam, Palestinian territories, Yemen

: Afghanistan, Armenia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Cambodia, Georgia, Indonesia, Iran, Jordan, South Korea, Kuwait, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Oman, Pakistan, Turkey, Vietnam, Palestinian territories, Yemen Africa : Chad, Comoros, Eritrea, Guinea, Liberia, Libya, Mauritius, Uganda

: Chad, Comoros, Eritrea, Guinea, Liberia, Libya, Mauritius, Uganda Americas : Cuba, México

: Cuba, México Europe : Estonia, France, Lithuania, Malta, Moldova, Netherlands, United Kingdom

: Estonia, France, Lithuania, Malta, Moldova, Netherlands, United Kingdom Oceania: Marshall Islands, Papua New Guinea

Zero new cases:

Asia : Tajikistan

: Tajikistan Africa : Benin, Central African Republic, Congo

: Benin, Central African Republic, Congo Americas : Nicaragua

: Nicaragua Europe: Vatican

…

…