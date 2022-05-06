COVID-19: Pandemic trends in three charts

Only a few countries are reporting more new coronavirus infections compared with the previous two weeks. DW sums up the global data on the current situation in three charts.
May 6, 2022
What’s the current global trend?
The goal for all countries is to make it to the blue section of the chart and stay there. Countries and territories in this section have reported no new cases for four weeks in a row.
Currently, that is the case for six out of 188 countries and territories.
How has the COVID-19 trend evolved over the past weeks?
The situation deteriorated slightly: 54 countries have reported more cases in the past two weeks compared with 14 days earlier.
What is the current COVID-19 trend in my country?
Based on the newly reported case numbers – which can reflect local outbreaks as well as nationwide spread – in the past 28 days, countries and territories classify as follows:
More than twice as many new cases:
- Asia: India, Taiwan
- Africa: Burundi, Eswatini, Guinea Bissau, Lesotho, Namibia, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, South Africa
- Americas: Bahamas, Dominica, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Panama, Paraguay, Saint Lucia
- Oceania: Fiji, Solomon Islands
More new cases:
- Asia: Cyprus, Kazakhstan, Nepal, Timor Leste Africa: Botswana, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Kenya, Mali, Togo, Zimbabwe
- Americas: Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Barbados, Belize, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Perú, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, United States of América, Uruguay
- Europe: Albania, Andorra, Croatia, Iceland, Montenegro, Portugal, Spain
About the same number of new cases (no change or plus/minus 2%):
- Africa: Djibouti, Gabon, United Arab Emirates,
- Africa: Equatorial Guinea, Mauritania
- Europe: Ukraine
- Oceania: Samoa
Fewer new cases:
- Asia: Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Brunei Darussalam, China, Iraq, Israel, Japan, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Mongolia, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Syria, Thailand, Uzbekistan
- Africa: Algeria, Angola, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Gambia, Madagascar, Malawi, Morocco, Mozambique, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tunisia, Zambia
- Americas: Bolivia, Brazil, Canadá, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Venezuela
- Europe: Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Monaco, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland
- Oceania: Australia, New Zealand, Vanuatu
Less than half as many new cases:
- Asia: Afghanistan, Armenia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Cambodia, Georgia, Indonesia, Iran, Jordan, South Korea, Kuwait, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Oman, Pakistan, Turkey, Vietnam, Palestinian territories, Yemen
- Africa: Chad, Comoros, Eritrea, Guinea, Liberia, Libya, Mauritius, Uganda
- Americas: Cuba, México
- Europe: Estonia, France, Lithuania, Malta, Moldova, Netherlands, United Kingdom
- Oceania: Marshall Islands, Papua New Guinea
Zero new cases:
- Asia: Tajikistan
- Africa: Benin, Central African Republic, Congo
- Americas: Nicaragua
- Europe: Vatican
