COVID-19: Pandemic trends in three charts

Only a few countries are reporting more new coronavirus infections compared with the previous two weeks. DW sums up the global data on the current situation in three charts.

May 20, 2022

What’s the current global trend?

The goal for all countries is to make it to the blue section of the chart and stay there. Countries and territories in this section have reported no new cases for four weeks in a row.

Currently, that is the case for ten out of 188 countries and territories.

How has the COVID-19 trend evolved over the past weeks?

The situation deteriorated slightly: 77 countries have reported more cases in the past two weeks compared with 14 days earlier.

What is the current COVID-19 trend in my country?

Based on the newly reported case numbers – which can reflect local outbreaks as well as nationwide spread – in the past 28 days, countries and territories classify as follows:

More than twice as many new cases:

Asia : Afghanistan, Brunei Darussalam, Kuwait, Mongolia, Oman, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Palestinian territories

: Afghanistan, Brunei Darussalam, Kuwait, Mongolia, Oman, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Palestinian territories Africa : Eritrea, Guinea, Liberia, Mauritania, Morocco, Mozambique, Zimbabwe

: Eritrea, Guinea, Liberia, Mauritania, Morocco, Mozambique, Zimbabwe Americas : Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Belize, Costa Rica, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Panamá, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Uruguay

: Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Belize, Costa Rica, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Panamá, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Uruguay Europe : Ireland, Portugal

: Ireland, Portugal Oceania: Papua New Guinea

More new cases:

Asia : Bahrain, Bangladesh, Iraq, Japan, Qatar, United Arab Emirates

: Bahrain, Bangladesh, Iraq, Japan, Qatar, United Arab Emirates Africa : Algeria, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South África, Sudan, Togo, Uganda, Zambia

: Algeria, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South África, Sudan, Togo, Uganda, Zambia Americas : Bahamas, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, México, Trinidad and Tobago, United States of América, Venezuela

: Europe : Andorra, Spain

: Andorra, Spain Oceania: Australia, New Zealand

About the same number of new cases (no change or plus/minus 2%):

Africa : Comoros, Guinea Bissau

: Comoros, Guinea Bissau Americas : Barbados

: Barbados Europe: Ukraine

Fewer new cases:

Asia : Armenia, Azerbaijan, Myanmar, Georgia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Israel, Jordan, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Malaysia, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Syria, Thailand, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Yemen

: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Myanmar, Georgia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Israel, Jordan, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Malaysia, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Syria, Thailand, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Yemen Africa : Ivory Coast, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Lesotho, Libya, Mali, Mauritius, Sao Tome and Principe, South Sudan, Tunisia

: Ivory Coast, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Lesotho, Libya, Mali, Mauritius, Sao Tome and Principe, South Sudan, Tunisia Americas : Brazil, Canadá, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Paraguay, Peru

: Brazil, Canadá, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Paraguay, Peru Europe : Albania, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Serbia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom

: Albania, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Serbia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom Oceania: Fiji, Marshall Islands, Samoa, Vanuatu

Less than half as many new cases:

Asia : Bhutan, Cambodia, China, Cyprus, Laos, Maldives, Timor Leste, Vietnam

: Bhutan, Cambodia, China, Cyprus, Laos, Maldives, Timor Leste, Vietnam Africa : Burundi, Chad

: Burundi, Chad Americas : Cuba, Haiti

: Cuba, Haiti Europe : Belarus, Czech Republic, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Slovakia

: Belarus, Czech Republic, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Slovakia Oceania: Solomon Islands

Zero new cases:

Asia : Tajikistan

: Tajikistan Africa : Angola, Benin, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Congo, Egypt

: Angola, Benin, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Congo, Egypt Americas : El Salvador, Nicaragua

: El Salvador, Nicaragua Europe: Vatican

