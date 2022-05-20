COVID-19: Pandemic trends in three charts

Only a few countries are reporting more new coronavirus infections compared with the previous two weeks. DW sums up the global data on the current situation in three charts.
By DW
May 20, 2022
What’s the current global trend?
The goal for all countries is to make it to the blue section of the chart and stay there. Countries and territories in this section have reported no new cases for four weeks in a row.
Currently, that is the case for ten out of 188 countries and territories.
How has the COVID-19 trend evolved over the past weeks?
The situation deteriorated slightly: 77 countries have reported more cases in the past two weeks compared with 14 days earlier.
What is the current COVID-19 trend in my country?
Based on the newly reported case numbers – which can reflect local outbreaks as well as nationwide spread – in the past 28 days, countries and territories classify as follows:
More than twice as many new cases:
- Asia: Afghanistan, Brunei Darussalam, Kuwait, Mongolia, Oman, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Palestinian territories
- Africa: Eritrea, Guinea, Liberia, Mauritania, Morocco, Mozambique, Zimbabwe
- Americas: Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Belize, Costa Rica, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Panamá, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Uruguay
- Europe: Ireland, Portugal
- Oceania: Papua New Guinea
More new cases:
- Asia: Bahrain, Bangladesh, Iraq, Japan, Qatar, United Arab Emirates
- Africa: Algeria, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South África, Sudan, Togo, Uganda, Zambia
- Americas: Bahamas, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, México, Trinidad and Tobago, United States of América, Venezuela
- Europe: Andorra, Spain
- Oceania: Australia, New Zealand
About the same number of new cases (no change or plus/minus 2%):
- Africa: Comoros, Guinea Bissau
- Americas: Barbados
- Europe: Ukraine
Fewer new cases:
- Asia: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Myanmar, Georgia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Israel, Jordan, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Malaysia, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Syria, Thailand, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Yemen
- Africa: Ivory Coast, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Lesotho, Libya, Mali, Mauritius, Sao Tome and Principe, South Sudan, Tunisia
- Americas: Brazil, Canadá, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Paraguay, Peru
- Europe: Albania, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Serbia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom
- Oceania: Fiji, Marshall Islands, Samoa, Vanuatu
Less than half as many new cases:
- Asia: Bhutan, Cambodia, China, Cyprus, Laos, Maldives, Timor Leste, Vietnam
- Africa: Burundi, Chad
- Americas: Cuba, Haiti
- Europe: Belarus, Czech Republic, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Slovakia
- Oceania: Solomon Islands
Zero new cases:
- Asia: Tajikistan
- Africa: Angola, Benin, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Congo, Egypt
- Americas: El Salvador, Nicaragua
- Europe: Vatican
…
Read More: DW – COVID-19: Pandemic trends in three charts
…