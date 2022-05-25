Sujetos fueron encarcelados por robar ganado, sacrificarlo y vender la carne en Cojedes

Foto: MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP

 

Tres delincuentes fueron detenidos por el Cuerpo de Investigaciones Científicas, Penales y Criminalísticas (Cicpc) en el estado Cojedes por el delito de abigeato: hurto de ganado.

Por lapatilla.com