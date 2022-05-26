Maduro ahora sí quiere “poner el ojo” a las mafias en los hospitales Lapatilla mayo 26 2022, 7:28 pmPosteado en: Actualidad, NacionalesCompártelo:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) Foto: vía Twitter (@PresidencialVen). El líder del régimen venezolanos, Nicolás Maduro, se vio muy interesado este jueves en dejar de ignorar las mafias existentes en los hospitales públicos del país y aseguró que supuestamente ya hay detenidos por ello. Por lapatilla.com¿Quieres recibir nuestro exclusivo boletín informativo en tu correo? ¡Suscríbete a #BoletinPatilla!