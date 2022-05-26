Maduro ahora sí quiere “poner el ojo” a las mafias en los hospitales

Foto: vía Twitter (@PresidencialVen).

 

El líder del régimen venezolanos, Nicolás Maduro, se vio muy interesado este jueves en dejar de ignorar las mafias existentes en los hospitales públicos del país y aseguró que supuestamente ya hay detenidos por ello.

Por lapatilla.com

 