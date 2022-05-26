Venezuelan man, crowned world’s oldest, marks 113th birthday Friday

Venezuelan Juan Vicente Pérez Mora, declared the oldest person in the world by Guinness World Records last week, will hit 113 years old on Friday.

By Reuters

May 25, 2022

Pérez Mora, who enjoys good health and a cup of strong aguardiente liquor every day, has 41 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren, Guinness said in a press release.

Apart from slightly elevated blood pressure and hearing problems due to his age, Pérez Mora is in very good health and does not take medication, said Enrique Guzman, a physician from a clinic in San José de Bolívar, in Venezuela’s Táchira state.

