COVID-19: Pandemic trends in 3 charts

Only a few countries are reporting more new coronavirus infections compared with the previous two weeks. DW sums up the global data on the current situation in three charts.

By DW

May 27, 2022

What’s the current global trend?

The goal for all countries is to make it to the blue section of the chart and stay there. Countries and territories in this section have reported no new cases for four weeks in a row.

Currently, that is the case for eight out of 188 countries and territories.

How has the COVID-19 trend evolved over the past weeks?

The situation deteriorated slightly: 81 countries have reported more cases in the past two weeks compared with 14 days earlier.

What is the current COVID-19 trend in my country?

Based on the newly reported case numbers – which can reflect local outbreaks as well as a nationwide spread – in the past 28 days, countries and territories classify as follows:

More than twice as many new cases:

Asia : Afghanistan, Taiwan, Palestinian territories

: Afghanistan, Taiwan, Palestinian territories Africa : Botswana, Comoros, Ivory Coast, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Kenya, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Namibia, Sudan, Uganda, Zimbabwe

: Botswana, Comoros, Ivory Coast, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Kenya, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Namibia, Sudan, Uganda, Zimbabwe Americas : Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Bahamas, Belize, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guyana, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Uruguay

: Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Bahamas, Belize, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guyana, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Uruguay Oceania: Fiji, Papua New Guinea

More new cases:

Asia : Bangladesh, Brunei Darussalam, Iraq, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mongolia, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, United Arab Emirates

: Bangladesh, Brunei Darussalam, Iraq, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mongolia, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, United Arab Emirates Africa : Algeria, Angola, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Lesotho, Mozambique, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Togo, Tunisia, Zambia

: Algeria, Angola, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Lesotho, Mozambique, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Togo, Tunisia, Zambia Americas : Brazil, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, México, Panama, Trinidad and Tobago, United States of América, Venezuela

: Europe : Albania, Iceland, Ireland, Portugal

: Albania, Iceland, Ireland, Portugal Oceania: Australia, Samoa

