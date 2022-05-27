U.S. says it is not inviting Venezuelan, Nicaraguan governments to Americas summit

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said on Twitter on Wednesday that “under no circumstances” would he go to the summit, accusing Washington of applying “brutal pressure” to ensure that it would not be inclusive.

Biden administration officials have scrambled to avoid a boycott threatened by some leaders, including Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, if Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua are excluded.

López Obrador said on Thursday he would probably decide on Friday whether he will attend.

Possible snubs have raised the risk of unraveling a summit that U.S. President Joe Biden’s aides hoped would be a chance to reassert the United States’ influence in a region it is often accused of neglecting.

Seeking a way to mollify Lopez Obrador, Washington is considering inviting a lower-level Cuban representative as an observer, according to people familiar with the matter.

Asked by a Senate subcommittee whether the United States had invited anyone from the Cuban government, O’Reilly said: “That will be a decision for the White House.”

A senior State Department official said in April that Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua were unlikely to be allowed to attend.