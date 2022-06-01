Venezuela’s stuffed toy ‘hospital’ brings joy to kids

Judith, a 90-year-old great-grandmother in Venezuela, examines a stuffed animal meticulously in her hands before finding a hole.

By Digital Journal – Margioni Bermúdez

Jun 1, 2022

“This one needs surgery,” she says, adding “we’re going to sew it up here.”

Judith is one of 40 volunteers at what amounts to a hospital for stuffed toys. Since being founded in 2017, the hospital has delivered 30,000 recycled toys to schools and associations in poor neighborhoods.

It operates out of the Caracas house of founder Lilian Gluck, 63, who receives hundreds of toys a week to repair.

The first task is to categorize: Barbie, animals, Mickey Mouse, baby toys etc.

“The stuffed toy hospital operates like a hospital, patients come in from the street,” said Gluck.

“These patients are sewn, washed, fixed, if they are missing eyes we give them eyes, their hair is combed, they are given a beautiful ribbon and a card with a very nice message to take care of them and give them as gifts to other children when they grow up.”

In one room, more than 300 stuffed toys are awaiting repairs.

In the workshop room, volunteers share out the tasks.

Some wash the toys and carefully sew them while others paint damaged dolls.

There are also tailors creating little outfits, which is one of Judith’s favorite tasks.

“I love to see them (the children) when we arrive and they know they are going to get a toy. You can’t imagine their eyes. It’s a real delight, and it’s what is needed,” she said.

Each stuffed animal gift is carefully packaged. Every detail counts, says Gluck, who believes she is bringing dignity to vulnerable children by giving them toys in good condition.

– ‘The right to play’ –

In a country where 76 percent of the population lives in extreme poverty, according to the private Catholic University of Andrés Bello, Gluck believes what she is doing is equally as important as helping the poor.

